Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 23, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 23, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries: It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others, have landed in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 7.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of stress. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Moss-Green. Lucky Number:4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 9.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully .Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 6.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Your energy is high and opportunities are many--but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 1.
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
NDRF conducts mock drill in Bengaluru; see pics
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Department of Atomic Energy conducted a mock drill to battle any kind of calamity in Bengaluru on December 21, 2021. The core objective was to save lives of locals from any kind of mishap. Apart from officials of the administration, many from the Fire, Police, Health and other departments participated in the drill.
- 1 /10
NDRF conducts mock drill in Bengaluru; see pics
- 2 /10
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Department of Atomic Energy conducted a mock drill to battle any kind of calamity in Bengaluru on December 21, 2021. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 3 /10
The core objective was to save lives of locals from any kind of mishap. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 4 /10
Apart from officials of the administration, many from the Fire, Police, Health and other departments participated in the drill. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 5 /10
NDRF personnel wear protective gear and gas masks, during a joint mock drill simulating rescue and relief efforts in the event of emergency of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) disasters, in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 6 /10
NDRF personnel in action during a joint mock drill simulating rescue and relief efforts in the event of emergency of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) disasters, in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 7 /10
People watch the mock drill conducted by the NDRF. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 8 /10
NDRF team conducting a mock drill in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 9 /10
NDRF personnel are seen in a protective gear and gas masks, during a joint mock drill simulating rescue and relief efforts in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 10 /10
NDRF personnel in action during a joint mock drill simulating rescue and relief efforts in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
Here we take a look at the most ordered dishes, desserts, snacks and other food items we ordered in 2021. India's one of the largest online food ordering and delivery platforms, Swiggy has released an annual report 'StatEATstics report' that gives a peek of what Indians liked and ordered the most.
- 1 /10
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
- 2 /10
When it came to India's top dishes in 2021, biryani continued its winning steak and topped the chart for the sixth consecutive year. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 3 /10
India’s favourite snack, Samosa, was the “most binged snack” of 2021. With about 50 lakh orders, this snack has topped the list of the most ordered food during the year, as per a report published by food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /10
Coming a distant second in the top food orders of the year was Maharashtrian recipe, pav bhaji with 21 lakh orders. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /10
Meanwhile, Gulab Jamun topped the most ordered dessert list with 21 lakh orders, as per the sixth annual 'StatEATstics report' by Swiggy. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
Rasmalai was second most ordered dessert with 12.7 lakh orders. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /10
As far as instant indulgence was concerned, 23 lakh tubs of ice creams were ordered through out year. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 8 /10
31 lakh packets of chocolate was delivered through out the year, as per the sixth annual 'StatEATstics report' by Swiggy. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /10
Over 14 lakh packets of instant noodles were delivered, said the report. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /10
With Covid-19 still around, the war against the virus continued with 1 lakh masks and over 4 lakh soaps and hand-washes ordered online during the year, said the report. Credit: Getty Images
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021
Women assumed important roles and broke several glass ceilings in 2021. Here we take a look at five women who inspired several with their achievements this year.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Women who broke the glass ceiling in 2021
- 2 /6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December announced that Gita Gopinath, currently chief economist of the IMF, is set to succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as the institution's First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) early next year. Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF's chief economist for three years. The Indian-American recently called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo
- 3 /6
The stellar opening of Nykaa's stock listing made the founder of the lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platform Falguni Nayar one of the richest self-made billionaires in the country. She has over 26 years of experience in e-commerce, investment banking and broking. Prior to founding Nykaa, she was associated with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company for 18 years, where she served as the Managing Director. She has also served on the boards of various companies, including Tata Motors and Aviva Life Insurance Company India. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 4 /6
Leena Nair, who grew up in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, will next month-end take over as the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel, joining the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses who call the shots at Global Inc. Nair, 52, was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever - a position she resigned from to join the iconic luxury group. Credit: Twitter/@LeenaNair
- 5 /6
Byju's Divya Gokulnath features among India's only three self-made women billionaires apart from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon) and Falguni Nayar (Nykaa). The Co-founder and Director of ed-tech platform Byju's Think & Learn reportedly also entered the Forbes rich list with a net worth of $4.05 billion. Credit: Instagram/@divyagokulnath
- 6 /6
Ruchi Kalra's startup OfBusiness was part of India's fast swelling unicorn universe in the startup ecosystem this year. The B2B platform raised $325 million in funding round led by Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank vision fund. According to the company website, OFB Tech is a tech-enabled platform that facilitates raw material procurement and SMEs with focus on the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. Credit: LinkedIn/@ruchi-kalra
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Over 2 lakh women attend PM Modi's mega rally in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a unique program on women empowerment in Prayagraj, Uttar Pardesh on December 21, 2021. The event was attended by over 2 lakh women. Many of them were beneficiaries of various government schemes. Here are some pictures from the event.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Over 2 lakh women attend PM Modi's mega rally in Prayagraj
- 2 /10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a unique program on women empowerment in Prayagraj, Uttar Pardesh on December 21, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The programme held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroots level by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources was attended by over 2 lakh women. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
During the programme, the Prime Minister transferred an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Modi also interacted with some of the women associated with women's self-help groups and digitally carried out transfer of money to beneficiaries of various schemes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
PM Modi was seen sharing sweet nothings with children while interacting with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The pictures of Modi playing with the kids were widely shared on social media. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
PM Modi is seen giving autugraphs to women during his interaction with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets women of self-help groups during an event in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a child during his interaction with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo