Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 12, 2022
Aries | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your heart is filled with happiness as your loved one stops giving you mixed signals and gives you the thumbs-up sign. Great. Go ahead and say what’s in your heart. You will excel in the field of writing, journalism, publishing today. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Today may be you need to ask yourself if you have been blowing a relationship out of all proportion and lost a more realistic perspective. An exciting job offer could put on the competitive track again. Finances still budgetary. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio |Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius |Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. | Lucky Colour: Biege | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-.setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gujarat Rains: Torrential rains create flood-like situation, thousands evacuated
Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places. Thirteen dams have been put on 'high alert' and eight on 'alert' as their water level rose due to the heavy showers. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat, and heavy downpour in central parts of the state and Saurashtra.
Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas. Credit: Reuters Photo
Reportedly, 6,000 people were evacuated and shifted to safer places. Credit: Reuters Photo
Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman talks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat, and heavy downpour in central parts of the state and Saurashtra. Credit: Reuters Photo
A car is stuck on a road divider after it was washed away by flooding following heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman with her children, balances her scooter as she moves through a water-logged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to clinch 7 Wimbledon title
With his trademark steeliness, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final to win his seventh Wimbledon title. With this, he took his Grand Slam title count to 21 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
With his trademark steeliness, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final at Wimbledon to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title. Credit: Reuters Photo
Djokovic seized control of the match late in the third set, then used his signature mix of steady power and relentless discipline to keep Kyrgios at bay to win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), in 3 hours 1 minute. Credit: Reuters Photo
The victory gave Djokovic his seventh singles title at Wimbledon and his fourth in a row. Credit: Reuters Photo
Djokovic with his trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
“I’ve lost the words for what this tournament means to me and my family,” he said as he clutched the trophy to his chest. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kyrgios, playing in his first Grand Slam final, was the better player early, outplaying Djokovic in every facet of the game. Credit: AFP Photo
But as he so often does, Djokovic eventually figured out the small ways he could get the best of Kyrgios, an often-erratic Australian, on those few essential points that decide a tennis match as tight as this one. Credit: Reuters Photo
The biggest of those came in the fourth-set tiebreaker, as Djokovic, moaning with every shot, battled through the rallies and enticed Kyrgios into four straight errors to take a 6-1 lead. Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose with their trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Apart from Novak Djokovic, there's also another person who stole the show at the Wimbledon 2022 final. And it was none other than Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George. Pictures from his Wimbledon debut is widely shared on social media and netizens are amazed by his cuteness.
Apart from Novak Djokovic, there was someone special who also grabbed all attention at the Wimbledon 2022 Final. It was none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George. Credit: Reuters Photo
The nine-year-old graced the sporting event with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: Reuters Photo
This was Prince George's Wimbledon debut and his surprise appearance made headlines. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pictures of Prince George are being widely circulated on social media with netizens going gaga over his cuteness. Credit: AP Photo
Prince George is caught taking a nap in the royal box during the Wimbledon 2022 finals in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George is seen with his mother and Dylan Mulvey, who will conduct the coin toss for the Singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince George in the royal box during the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George speaks with ball boys and girls on their arrival. Credit: Reuters Photo
In one of the viral pictures, George is seen striking an animated pose. Credit: AFP Photo
Prince George gestures as he attends the Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final match. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters 'unwind' at PM's home & Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's colonial-era presidential palace has embodied state authority for more than 200 years, but after taking it over by the protestors the palace has become a picnic spot. From playing carroms, cards, swimming in the pool to washing clothes, cooking food and resting on Presidential palace beds, the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and OM Ranil Wickremesinghe has become a picnic spot as thousands of men, women and children stormed the mansion amid the political unrest in Sri Lanka.
People play carrom inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People play cards inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors in Sri Lanka Presidential palace's pool amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
People dry their clothes inside the premises of the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators rest inside the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered into the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man jumps into the Sri Lanka Presidential palace's pool as other protestors look on. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators are seen sleeping in a bedroom at the President's house in Sri Lanka. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator poses for photographs where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used to hold main events at the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
Two kids play the piano inside the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
People cook food inside the premises of the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
An unidentified man poses for pictures awhile seated on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s chair at the presidential palace in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People pose for pictures inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
A man plays a piano inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters pretend to hold a cabinet meeting after occupying seats at the cabinet meeting hall of the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: AP Photo
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Several demonstrators were seen sleeping in a bedroom at the President's house. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator is seen posing for pictures inside Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo.AFP Photo
People rest inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo