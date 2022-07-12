Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 13, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 12 2022, 21:36 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 13, 2022
Aries | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
