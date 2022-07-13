Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2022
Aries | Sudden trips may take you by surprise; Avoid mixing business with pleasure. You will be in the mood for competition, but go at it slowly, as everyone knows Aries is as smart as they come. A trip will open new doors. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. | Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible. | Lucky Colour: Sky Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your ability to deal with humanitarian groups will enhance your reputation. You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good. This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Nothing Phone(1): Key aspects you should know
Nothing Phone(1) will be available from July 21 exclusively on Flipkart in India. It comes in three variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage—for Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Those who had pre-booked the device, they are entitled to get Rs 1,000 discount. Also, those who opt for EMI plans via HDFC card can claim additional Rs 2,000 instant discount as well.
Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India in the third week of July
Like the ear(1) earbuds, the new Nothing Phone (1) features a see-through back. The unique design is composed of over 400 components. The frame is made of 100% recycled aluminium makes it light and robust, while over 50% of the phone’s plastic components are said to be made of bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials. Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone(1) features a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) OLED screen. It supports up to120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour (support one billion colours), and offers up peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots. Credit: Nothing
The Phone(1) will run Android 12-based Nothing OS. The company says it has no bloatware, just pure speed and a smooth user experience. It comes with bespoke widgets, fonts, sounds and wallpapers, all designed in-house. Also, it has special Gallery to store NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) too. Credit: Nothing
Flip to Glyph feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up. Phone (1)'s unique light patterns are made up of 900 LEDs on the back to indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.It used to notify users of the calls, signal app notifications, charging status and more. The personalised light notifications can be synced with 10 different ring tones and notification options. There is also a morse code-like light alert too. Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone(1) houses dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) backed by a 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide camera (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 4cm macro option) with LED flash. It can support up to 4K at 30 fps. And, on the front, it flaunts a 16MP (Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.25) for selfies and video chatting. Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone(1) features a 4,500mAh cell with 33W wired charging capability. It promises to offer 18 hours of battery life with a full charge, and two days on standby. Credit: Nothing
Users can power up Nothing Ear (1) via Phone (1)'s 5W reverse charge feature. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening. Credit: Nothing
Nothing Phone(1) comes in black and white colours. Credit: Nothing
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 13, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 13, 2022
Aries | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Top 10 most populated countries in 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with a maximum population in 2022.
In Pics | Top 10 most populated countries in 2022
Rank: 1 | China | Population in 2022: 1.44 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank: 2 | India | Population in 2022: 1.40 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank: 3 | United States | Population in 2022: 334 million. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank: 4 | Indonesia | Population in 2022: 279 million. Credit: AP Photo
Rank: 5 | Pakistan | Population in 2022: 229 million. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank: 6 | Nigeria | Population in 2022: 216 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank: 7 | Brazil | Population in 2022: 215 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank: 8 | Bangladesh | Population in 2022: 167 million. Credit: AP Photo
Rank: 9 | Russia | Population in 2022: 145 million. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank: 10 | Mexico| Population in 2022: 131 million. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | 11 Amazing facts about Karnataka
Established in the year 1956, Karnataka is a state in the South Western Region of India. It is originally known as the 'State of Mysore', which later was renamed Karnataka in 1973. The state is famous for its traditional, cultural, and historic importance. Here is a list of some interesting facts about the South Indian state, Karnataka.
In Pics | 11 Amazing facts about Karnataka
The historical district of Vijayapura, also known as Bijapur is fascinatingly the land of 5 rivers. The district witnesses the flow of five rivers passing through it including the tributaries of Krishan, Doni, Bhima, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha. Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka produces the largest amount of coffee in India. In the fiscal year 2022, Karnataka had the largest share of coffee production in India, with 71.5 per cent. Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka has the tallest monolithic statue in India. Carved out of single block of granite, the Gommateshwara statue is located at Shravanabelagola and is one of the largest monolithic statues in the world. Credit: DH Photo
Situated about 100 kilometres from Bengaluru, the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) was one of the largest gold mines in India before its shutting down in 2011. With a depth of 3000m, the field was reportedly the second deepest gold mine on earth. Credit: Special Arrangement
Earlier known as the Oriental Library, the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in Karnataka displays a large number of manuscripts in various languages including the oldest surviving manuscript written by Chanakya aka Kautilya. Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka’s Mysore Palace is the second most-visited place in India after the Taj Mahal, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World. Credit: DH Photo
This might come as surprise, but Karnataka was the first state in India where a private radio station was set up. In 2001, the private radio channel Radio City 91.1 FM was set up in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha in Hubli is the only unit in the whole country that is authorised the manufacture and supply the National Flag of India. Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka is blessed with abundant natural beauty. The confluence of green hills and sparkling rivers has resulted in a number of waterfalls in the state. From Iruppu Falls, Jog Falls, Shivanasamudra Falls, Hebbe Falls to Abbey Falls, Karnataka is known to harbour over 30 waterfalls. Credit: DH Photo
With abundantly of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Karnataka, the population of tigers is known to be the highest in India. Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka's Kolar is the first city in the country where electricity was supplied. Credit: DH Photo