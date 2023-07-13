Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 13 2023, 23:00 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Colour: Amethyst, Number: 8
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Colour: Gold, Number: 7
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Maroon, Number: 4
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Mango, Number: 6
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21):A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Fuchsia, Number: 2
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze, Number: 3
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Orange, Number: 5
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise, Number: 1
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Magenta, Number: 8
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-green, Number: 9
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ivory, Number: 2
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Pink, Number: 6
