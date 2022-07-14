Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2022
Aries | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | IMDb's 10 highest-rated Indian movies of 2022 so far
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 22:27 IST
The Internet Movie Database, also known as IMDb, has released its list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films of the first half of 2022, with Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' grabbing the top spots. Here we list the top 10 films so far, in order of their IMDb rating.
In Pics | IMDb's 10 highest-rated Indian movies of 2022 so far
Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' tops the list with a rating of 8.8. Credit: Special Arrangement
The sequel to the hit film Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), titled 'KGF: Chapter 2', stars Yash and is the second most rated films on IMDb. The movie has received has a score of 8.5. Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' secured third spot with 8.3. Credit: Special Arrangement
With a score of 8.1, Malayalam film 'Hridayam' secured the fourth spot. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fifth on the list was SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' with an 8.0 on IMDb. Credit: Special Arrangement
Yami Gautam starrer hostage-thriller 'A Thursday' stood sixth on the list with a 7.8. Credit: Special Arrangement
Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' got a score of 7.4 and ranked seventh on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Runway 34' got a 7.2 on IMDb and shares the eighth spot with Akshay Kumar's historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali rounds off the 10 rated movies on the IMDb list with a score of 7. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actresses who portrayed Indira Gandhi on screen
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 16:05 IST
Here's a look at some actresses who proved their mettle by portraying the role of 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi in films.
Actresses who portrayed Indira Gandhi on screen
Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to portray the role of Indira Gandhi. She will essay the role of the 'Iron Lady' in her new film 'Emergency,' her second directorial venture after 'Manikarnika.' Credit: Special Arrangement
Lara Dutta was unrecognizable in the film Bell Bottoms when she portrayed the late prime minister. Lara as Indira Gandhi was well appreciated by the audiences. Credit: Instagram/larabhupathi
Kishori Shahane, who won hearts with her performance in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein', stunned with her outstanding performance as Mrs Gandhi in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Special Arrangement
Avantika Akerkar aced her character of the late Indira Gandhi perfectly in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray in 2019. Credit: Special Arrangement
Supriya Vinod grabbed eyeballs for her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar (2017). Credit: Special Arrangement
Flora Jacob was appreciated in Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 hit film Raid starring Ajay Devgn, for her role as Indira Gandhi. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as Indira Gandhi in the movie 'Sam Bahadur.' Credit: Instagram/fatimasanashaikh
See pics: Rains wreck havoc across India
UPDATED : Jul 14 2022, 16:13 IST
Torrential rains have paralysed several states in India with landslides and flood-like situations affecting normal life. From Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra to Karnataka, here's a look at pictures across India.
See pics: Rains wreck havoc across India
Solapur, Maharashtra: Buckets kept under a school's leaking roof due to incessant monsoon rains as a teacher conducts a class, in Solapur. Credit: PTI Photo
Hyderabad: Waterlogging at Safari Park of Nehru Zoological Park following monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Nashik: Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, and monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Chikmagalur: A car damaged under a compound wall that collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajkot: A man riding a motorcycle wades through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: A woman carries her infant through a water-logged neighbourhood after her house was inundated with flood water following heavy rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mumbai: NDRF and fire services personnel carry out rescue and relief work following a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains, in Vasai. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai: Workers remove a tree uprooted due to heavy monsoon rains at Dadar. Credit: PTI Photo
Chamoli, Uttarakhand: A washed away road near Nandprayag following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Mangaluru: Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo
Ajmer: People wade through a waterlogged street near Ajmer Sharif Dargah after heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
Nashik: Owing to incessant rains, the Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajkot: Waterlogged Ramnath Mahadev temple premises after monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahmedabad: People look at a submerged car in a flooded commercial complex after heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
Ahmedabad: Boys pour out rain water from their partially submerged house after heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
Ahmedabad: A woman talks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kullu: Swollen Beas river following incessant monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Ranchi: Security personnel use raincoats to take shelter from monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai: School girls wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged service road of the Delhi- Gurugram Expressway after heavy monsoon rains, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, July 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
News in Pics, July 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
The full moon rises over Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /4
Feathered wings are placed amongst flowers at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School the day after the video showing the May shooting inside the school released. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /4
Qudratullah, 15, whose family moved to Karachi from Afghanistan to look for work, carries a bag of recyclables while wading through a flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /4
Protesters use an iron barricade to break the gate as they storm the compound of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Credit: AP Photo