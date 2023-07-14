Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 15, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Indigo, Number: 3
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Colour: Green, Number: 5
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Colour: Pink, Number: 8
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Colour: Tan, Number: 2
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Colour: Mustard, Number: 6
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Colour: Amethyst, Number: 9
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Colour: Sea-green, Number: 7
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Colour: Ivory, Number: 1
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Colour: Gold, Number: 4
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. Colour: Plum, Number: 8
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give a reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach, Number: 2
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Colour: White, Number: 6
In Pics | ISRO's five biggest achievements till date
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Scroll for a look at some of ISRO's biggest achievements till date.
In Pics | ISRO's five biggest achievements till date
Aryabhata, 1975: This was India's first satellite, and was named after the famous astronomer. What makes it more special is the fact that it was completely designed and fabricated in India. Credit: Reuters Photo
PSLV-C28 / DMC3 Mission: This was the heaviest commercial mission with five satellites weighing about 1,440 kg. Credit: PTI Photo
Chandrayaan 1, 2008: It was India's first deep space mission, and had played a significant role in the discovery of water molecules on the Moon. It made over 3,400 orbits around the Moon. The mission was concluded on August 29, 2009 when communication with the spacecraft was lost. Credit: Reuters Photo
IRNSS: This mission included seven satellites, and was aimed at building India's own navigation system. Also called Navic (Navigation with Indian Constellation), it reportedly covered an area of 15,000 km across India. Credit: PTI Photo
INSAT: The Indian National Satellite system is one of the biggest achievements of the ISRO. Set up in 1983, it gave rise to a major revolution in India’s communications sector. Credit: iStock Photo
Amid the delgue in Delhi, people risk their lives to save stray animals
The flood-like situation in Delhi has disrupted not only human lives but displaced livestock and stray animals also. Several good Samaritans came forward to rescue the animals stranded in the flooded areas in Delhi. The situation continues to remain grim in New Delhi as roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities and shelter homes, impairing normal life and causing immense hardship for the people as the water level in the Yamuna River rose to a record high.
Amid the delgue in Delhi, people risk their lives to save stray animals
A resident rescues a cow from the flood-affected Old Usmanpur village in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A man rescues a cow from the flooded area near Old Railway Bridge in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Dogs wait to get rescued at the flood-affected Old Usmanpur village in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People rescue cows from a flooded locality after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A man rescues a dog as he walks through a flooded area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF personnel rescues a livestock at the flood-hit Nigam Bodh Ghat as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Flood-affected people from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river after being relocated to a temporary shelter in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A man carries a dog as he uses tree branches to climb on a flyover under construction as others wait after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents carry their belongings and livestock through a field flooded with water from river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chandrayaan 3: Nation eagerly awaits the launch of lunar mission
As the clock ticks for ISRO's high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all eyes are on the launch. Scientists are keen to taste success with a soft landing on the lunar surface and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 today as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching the hugely-anticipated mission from this spaceport at 2.35 pm (IST) .
Chandrayaan 3: Nation eagerly awaits the launch of lunar mission. Credit: PTI Photo
Scientists at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, after investing many hours of hardwork, now aim at mastering the technology of soft-landing on the surface of the moon. Credit: PTI Photo
A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. Credit: PTI Photo
Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission ready for take-off in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher. Credit: Twitter/@isro
ISRO Chairman S Somnath speaks with the media after offering prayers at a temple ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Tirupati on July 13. Credit: PTI Photo
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 with Chandrayaan-3 being shifted to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, July 14: Best photos from around the world
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Paris. Credit: Reuters Photo
Canada's Mia Vallee in action during the women's 1m springboard preliminary at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
A music fan hands a picture of Lisa Marie Presley to another fan as they attend a public memorial for her. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man rides a cart on a flooded road behind the Red Fort after a rise in the water level of the river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process, in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian community members gather to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Paris, France. Credit: PTI Photo
Flood affected people near the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo