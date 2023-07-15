The flood-like situation in Delhi has disrupted not only human lives but displaced livestock and stray animals also. Several good Samaritans came forward to rescue the animals stranded in the flooded areas in Delhi. The situation continues to remain grim in New Delhi as roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities and shelter homes, impairing normal life and causing immense hardship for the people as the water level in the Yamuna River rose to a record high.