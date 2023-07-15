Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 16, 2023
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Indigo, Number: 9
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you for a while afterwards. Colour: Maroon, Number: 3
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow, Number: 7
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Colour: Lemon, Number: 1
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Colour: Peach, Number: 5
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Colour: White, Number: 6
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member of the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Colour: Green, Number: 8
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Colour: Brown, Number: 2
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: White, Number: 4
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: Violet, Number: 5
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron, Number: 3
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Magenta, Number: 9
