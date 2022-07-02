Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 3, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 02 2022, 22:38 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 3, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Honey | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise | Colour: Jade | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Colour: Beige | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Colour: Brown | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Colour: Honey | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards | Colour: Maroon | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Colour: Blue | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you | Colour: Saffron | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically | Colour: Grey | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends | Colour: Peach | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation | Colour: Mango | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Miomir Kecmanovic, reaches last 16
UPDATED : Jul 02 2022, 16:13 IST
Wimbledon | Sports News | Novak Djokovic | Tennis |
The six-time champion Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on the grass court at Wimbledon, where the top seed breezed into the fourth round after a win against Miomir Kecmanovic on the Centre Court in London.
- 1 /10
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Miomir Kecmanovic, reaches last 16 Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /10
Defending champion Novak Djokovic romped to victory against Miomir Kecmanovic at the grass-court major, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The Serbian, the No 1 seed, cruised to a high-class 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 third-round win against countryman Kecmanovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Djokovic, who dropped just seven games in defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, matched that number with another sublime all-around display to overwhelm his opponent on Centre Court, breaking the Kecmanovic serve six times on the way to a one-hour, 52-minute victory. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
It was Djokovic's 24th consecutive win on grass, drawing him level with Australian great Rod Laver in third place on the Open Era list for longest tour-level winning streaks on the surface. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
Djokovic, going for his 21st Grand Slam title, dominated the all-Serbian match and brushed aside his 22-year-old Davis Cup teammate for a comfortable win. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
The six-time champion next faces another man in red-hot form on the grass in Tim van Rijthoven. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Serbia's Novak Djokovic embraces Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic after winning their third round match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Novak Djokovic in action during a match against Miomir Kecmanovic in their men's singles tennis match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Novak Djokovic in action during his third-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Skincare tips for oily skin in monsoon
UPDATED : Jul 02 2022, 16:25 IST
Monsoon care | monsoon | skincare | skincare routine | skincare regime | skin care | skin care tips |
With monsoon knocking on the door, it's the right time to take care of your skin As most skin diseases pop up during the rainy season and people with oily skin suffer the most, having a proper skincare routine should be on top of your priority list. Acne, breakouts, rashes and pimples are common monsoon skin woes. But it doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy the blissful droplets. Here we list some easy and effective tips to safeguard your skin from this rainy season suggested by Dr Geetika Goel, a consultant at Clinic Dermatech.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Skincare tips for oily skin in monsoon
- 2 /6
Cleanse twice a day: Cleansing your face properly using an oil-free cleanser is important. It removes dead cells, bacteria, dirt, grime and other contaminants from your skin surface and makes it look fresh, clear and glowing. Proper cleansing also controls the sebum production on your face. So make sure to cleanse your face everyday two times using the best-suited cleanser for your skin. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Clay mask: Using clay masks during monsoon can be a blessing for oily skin as it keeps the skin hydrated without causing excessive dryness. Clay masks can also help improve skin elasticity and offer a cooling effect at the same time. Along with this, clay masks also keep the oily skin soft and supple. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /6
Avoid sheer sunscreens: No matter what the weather is, sunscreens form an integral part of any skincare routine. During monsoons, it is the best practice to buy dry touch mattes that don’t feel greasy or heavy in humid weather conditions. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Use water-based serums: Serums are often an underrated skincare product in the skincare regime of most Indians. Using a clean water-based serum goes a long way in controlling sebum production and is an excellent treatment that can be topped up with gel moisturisers and makeup. Choose make-up products without alcohol and chemical-laden formulations. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /6
Use a face toner: Make sure to include an alcohol-free daily detox toner in your daily skincare routine during monsoon. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it. A toner can help balance the natural pH level of your skin while preventing the onset of bacteria. Applying toner regularly after washing your face keeps your skin healthy. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 2: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : Jul 02 2022, 07:12 ISTWorld news | Sports News | India News | Assam | Novak Djokovic | Wimbledon | Rishabh Pant | Cricket | Tennis |
- 1 /5
A farmer ploughs a field for paddy plantation in Nagaon District of Assam on July 1,2022. Credit: IANS
- 2 /5
Sudanese anti-coup protesters take part in a demonstration against military rule, in Khartoum on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP
- 3 /5
Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his century with Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Indigenous demonstrators march in Quito on June 30, 2022, in the framework of indigenous-led protests against high living costs. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during their men's singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 01 2022, 22:56 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Patience is the key-word today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Colour: Green Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better | Colour: Peach | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | An overseas journey could put a new dimension onto a difficult relationship. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Colour: Pink | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Colour: Beige | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today | Colour: Indigo | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long-broken friendship | Colour: Purple | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Colour: Magenta | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Responsibilities take a heavy toll on you today. You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today | Colour: Maroon | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay