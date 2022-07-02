With monsoon knocking on the door, it's the right time to take care of your skin As most skin diseases pop up during the rainy season and people with oily skin suffer the most, having a proper skincare routine should be on top of your priority list. Acne, breakouts, rashes and pimples are common monsoon skin woes. But it doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy the blissful droplets. Here we list some easy and effective tips to safeguard your skin from this rainy season suggested by Dr Geetika Goel, a consultant at Clinic Dermatech.