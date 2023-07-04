Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 4, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 4, 2023
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but the final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You are in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 1. Credit Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Indian politicians celebrate Guru Purnima
Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival dedicated to our teachers and mentors. The day is observed to honour their contribution and guidance in our lives to make them better. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha. From UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, here's how Indian politicians celebrated the day.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Indian politicians celebrate Guru Purnima
- 2 /7
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays respects to Anand Dighe on the occasion of Guru Purnima, at Shiv Sena Shakha, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla and others attended an event at Dera Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan on the ocassion of 'Guru Purnima', in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the eve by washing the feet of an elderly worker of BJP, in Nalbar. Credit: Twitter/@himantabiswa
- 5 /7
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Guru Gorakshanath and the gurus of the Nath Panth in Gorakhpur. Credit: Twitter/@GorakhnathMndr
- 6 /7
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his cabinet colleagues and others pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial on Guru Purnima, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan pays tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on Guru Purnima, in Karad, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
Guru Purnima 2023: Films that celebrate guru-shishya bond
Guru Purnima, a day of immense significance in Indian culture, is being celebrated on July 3. Considered an auspicious day for honouring and revering one's teacher, Guru Purnima is observed to celebrate the bond between 'guru' and 'shishya' (teacher and student). To mark the occasion, we list some movies that pay tribute to the teacher-student bond.
- 1 /6
Guru Purnima 2023: Films that celebrate guru-shishya bond
- 2 /6
'Nagara Haavu': This 1972 film, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, put Vishnuvardhan in the limelight. The movie revolves around an angry young man named Ramachari and his relationship with his teacher, who happens to be childless. Credit: IMDb
- 3 /6
'Raatchasi': Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film follows Geetha Rani (Jyothika), a headmaster, who implements different plans to reform a poorly-run government school into one of the best schools in the state. However, she faces numerous hurdles, including interventions by a corrupt MLA. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
'Taare Zameen Par': Directed by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, the movie follows an eight-year-old, Ishaan, who is dyslexic. Misunderstood as being lazy, he is shipped off to a boarding school. There, his art teacher takes him under his wing and the two develop a special bond. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /6
'Care of Footpath': This movie generated lots of noise before it was released in 2006. It was directed by the youngest filmmaker in the world, Kishan Shrikanth, who was nine years old then. It follows an orphan boy's educational journey and his bond with an old lady who adopts him. Credit: IMDb
- 6 /6
'Manikyakall'u: This 2011 Malayalam drama film is about a young teacher who arrives at a village school and tries to bring about a change in student attitudes. The movie is loosely based on the life story of the students and teachers of the Govt Brennan School, Thalassery and stars Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil in the lead roles. Credit: IMDb
Tigmanshu Dhulia to Reema Kagti, 5 directors who have dominated the OTT Space
The rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms has revolutionized the entertainment industry, offering viewers a plethora of engaging content. Behind these successful OTT shows are visionary directors who have contributed immensely to this space. Here, we highlight five exemplary directors who have made their mark on the OTT space with their exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking series.
- 1 /6
Tigmandhu Dhulia to Reema Kagti, 5 Directors who have dominated the OTT Space
- 2 /6
Sahil Sangha, known for his success with the family sitcom 'Mind the Malhotras', which aired for two seasons, has expanded his repertoire in the OTT space. Sangha has now ventured into the genre of suspense and thrill with 'Kafas' streaming now on SonyLIV, which showcases his ability to captivate audiences with intense, dynamic and engaging storylines. Credit: Instagram/sahil_insta_sangha
- 3 /6
Hansal Mehta, known for his realistic and hard-hitting storytelling, created a masterpiece with the OTT series, 'Scam' produced by Applause Entertainment. Mehta's storytelling skills combined with impeccable performances by the cast delivered a gripping narrative that kept viewers engaged. Credit: Instagram/@hansalmehta
- 4 /6
Talented filmmaker Reema Kagti made waves in the OTT space with her gripping series 'Dahaad', under the banner of Tiger Baby productions. Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, this intense show captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and outstanding performances. Credit: Instagram/@reemakagti1
- 5 /6
Raj and DK: The dynamic duo of Raj and DK took over fans' hearts with their popular and binge-worthy shows ‘Farzi’, and 'Family Man'. Raj and DK's directorial finesse shines through in their ability to create entertaining and engaging narratives. Credit: Instagram/@rajanddk
- 6 /6
Tigmanshu Dhulia, a director well-loved by Indian households, showcased his brilliance in the OTT space with the series 'Criminal Justice' under the banner of Applause Entertainment. This all-time favorite show thrilled audiences with its suspenseful and intense storyline. Credit: Instagram/@tigmanshu_d
News in Pics: July 3; Best shots from around the world
- 1 /5
View of tyres set on fire on a street after a Palestinian was killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Australia's Pat Cummins after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
An aerial view of fishing boats covered with tarpaulin sheets parked on the shore, before the start of the monsoon season, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters holding portraits of party MLAs, who joined the Maharashtra government, after spraying black paint on their faces, shout slogans, at the NCP office, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
J&K Police Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) member rescues an Amarnath yatri while shifting him from Barimarg medical camp to Domail, in Anantnag