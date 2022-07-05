Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 6, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 05 2022, 23:44 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 6, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool | Lucky Colour: Rust | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase . Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Cherry-Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded
UPDATED : Jul 05 2022, 12:14 IST
US news | Mass shooting | United States | Chicago | Gun violence |
A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle killed at least six people and wounded over 30 at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings, this time on a holiday celebrating all things American.
- 1 /10
July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded
- 2 /10
A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /10
The shooter opened fire around 10.15 am, when the parade was about three-quarters through, authorities said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander on the scene, said the gunman apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was “very difficult to see.” He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
The scene of the Fourth of July parade shooting is reflected on a shop window in Highland Park, Illinois. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Law enforcement search the area of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 5: Best photos from around world
- 1 /6
A firefighting helicopter drops water to extinguish a forest fire, with St. Peter's Basilica in the background, in north Rome, Italy, July 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
A worker stands in a crater in front of a heavily damaged house in a residential area of Kramatorsk on July 4, 2022, the day after a Russian rocket attack. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
An aerial picture taken by drone shows a livestock market on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Dana, in the northwestern Idlib province near the Turkish-Syrian border on July 4, 2022, head of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
People kayak along a flooded street from the overflowing Hawkesbury river due to torrential rain in the Windsor suburb of Sydney on July 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade route in Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 4, 2022.. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 5, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 22:54 ISTAries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Leo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 5, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play | Colour: Silver | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help | Colour: Yellow | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment | Colour: Platinum | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Colour: Velvet-black | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully | Colour: Lavender | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative | Colour: Blue | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Colour: Ivory | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Colour: Mustard | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Colour: Lilac | Numbers: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You could buy a vehicle. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Colour: Peach | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A good time to start an exercise program for physical fitness. Romantic encounters could end up in ego clashes. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Colour: Ash | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You want to keep your affairs confidential, but Venus lends you charm and you attract attention. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Colour: Blue | Number:2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
UPDATED : Jul 04 2022, 17:08 IST
Miss India | Miss India World | Sini Shetty | Karnataka |
Karnataka's Sini Shetty was adjudged as the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India in Mumbai. The star-studded evening also saw performances by Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler.
- 1 /8
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
- 2 /8
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2022 at the grand finale of the VLCC Femina Miss India beauty pageant. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 3 /8
Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was adjudged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 4 /8
Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan emerged Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 5 /8
Miss India World Sini Shetty flanked by Femina Miss India 2022 first Runner-up Rubal Shekhawat and Femina Miss India 2022 second Runner-up Shinata Chauhan during the Femina Miss India 2022 beauty pageant. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 6 /8
Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 7 /8
The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg
- 8 /8
The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. Credit: Instagram/missindiaorg