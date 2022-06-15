Moon watchers across the globe experienced some heavenly wonder as they witnessed a summer supermoon on June 14 night. It was one of the celestial events of 2022 where the moon was seen in red colour at various places. This celestial phenomenon is known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labelled as the 'Strawberry Moon' because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Here are some best pictures of the celestial event.