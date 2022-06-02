Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 3, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 3, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly s winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Try to combine pleasure and work by taking your loved one with you | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. But you tend to rely on your mental prowess, and leave your heart out of your decisions | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Trying to row away from trouble will not help you in the long run. You need to stay put and face the issue head-on. Love life is good, and your special one is very supportive | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You can discuss and draw up plans for good prospects and meeting with influential persons who can give your career a much-needed boost in the right direction | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cricketer Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bharadwaj in dreamy wedding
Team India pacer Deepak Chahar married fiance Jaya Bhardwaj in a private ceremony in Agra on June 01, 2022. Deepak took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his special day and wrote, "When I met you the first time I felt that you are the one ☝️ and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this 🤗. One of the best moments of my life 😊. Everyone pls give your blessings to us. (sic)"
- 1 /8
Cricketer Deepak Chahar marries Jaya Bharadwaj in dreamy wedding
- 2 /8
Cricketer Deepak Chahar married Jaya Bharadwaj in a hush-hush ceremony in Agra on June 01, 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /8
The close-knit ceremony was graced by his close family and friends. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /8
Deepak looked dapper in an ivory Manish Malhotra sherwani, while bride Jaya looked resplendent in a lehenga. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /8
Deepak Chahar grooves to the dhol beats during the baraat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /8
Deepak and Jaya during their wedding ceremony. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /8
Deepak’s brother Rahul, who also played for Team India, also gave a glimpse from the wedding festivities via social media. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /8
A guest felicitates Deepak and Jaya on their wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
West Bengal Government pays homage to singer KK with gun salute
Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died in the city after a stage performance. West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect with a gun salute to his mortal remains before handing over the body to the deceased family.
- 1 /10
West Bengal Government pays homage to singer KK with a gun salute. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /10
West Bengal bid an emotional farewell to ace singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died in Kolkata on June 2 after a stage performance. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The government paid last respect with gun salute to his mortal remains. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
CM Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for a while for fans to give tribute. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
CM Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members at the venue. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
KK's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after a post-mortem examination at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
KK's wife is seen sobbing in grief over the loss of her special one. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen consoling KK's wife. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
His popular track 'Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal' was playing in the background as fans were bidding goodbye to their favourite singer for the last time. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Son Nakul Kunnath pays last respects to his father and Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Rafael Nadal's epic wins against Novak Djokovic
Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal advances to his 15th semifinal appearance at the French Open by defeating world No. 1 player Novak Djokovic. Over the past 16 years, these two stalwarts had the most legendary rivalry in men's tennis and have faced each other 59 times. Here we look back at King of Clay Nadal's best wins against Djokovic.
- 1 /7
In Pics| Rafael Nadal's epic wins against Novak Djokovic Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
2022 French Open Quarterfinal: Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal knocked out Novak Djokovic in an epic quarterfinal showdown and secured his 15th semifinal appearance at the French Open. He won a breath-taking tiebreak against the world No. 1 Djokovic in the fourth set to wrap up victory over the top seed in four hours and 12 minutes at 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
2014 French Open Final: Nadal claimed his ninth French Open title by making a strong comeback against Serbian sensation Noval Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
2013 US Open: Nadal took out the Serbian legend in a thrilling 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 to win his second US Open. Credit: Twitter/@RafaelNadal
- 5 /7
2012 French Open Final: In a match played over two days due to several rain delays, the king of clay prevailed 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5 for the seventh win in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
2010 US Open Final: Rafael Nadal scripted history by becoming clinching court and grass titles in the same year. He outclassed Djokovic in the final by showing one of his finest performances. Nadal defeated the Serbian 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to win his first US Open title and become the seventh man to complete the career Grand Slam. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
2009 Madrid Masters Semi-Final: In one of their high-octane matches, the two played one of the greatest clay-court matches of all time. Described as one of Nadal's best quality of tennis, he held his nerve to take the next two via tiebreakers 7-6, 7-6 to reach the final. Credit: ATP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 2, 2022: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Bolivians from the town of Tiwanacu take part in a ceremony of invitation to the Andean New Year, in La Paz. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Miners waits outside the coal mine as rescuers work to save 14 miners who are still trapped underground in the Colombian municipality of Zulia, Norte de Santander Department, on the border with Venezuela. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A health worker sprays fumigation vapour to stem the spread of dengue virus at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
Children sit in a bomb shelter in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
A man fills his car up with gas at a Brooklyn station on June 01, 2022 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Members of the Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Steve Jordan play during their concert as part of their European tour, in Madrid. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A man arranges his belongings inside his mud-covered house in the aftermath of Hurricane Agatha, in Barra Copalita, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo