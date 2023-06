Tesla CEO Elon Musk reclaimed the top position of the richest person in the world on May 31. With $192 billion, Musk's wealth surpassed luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault's $187 billion after the shares of the latter's company LVMH fell 2.6 per cent on May 31. As Elon supersedes Bernard to be the wealthiest person on this planet, here we take a look at the top ten richest people in the world as of May 31, 2023.