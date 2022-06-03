Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 4, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 4, 2022
Aries | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Make finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Affairs of the heart need caution, and a trusted friend may not deserve your trust. Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Travel highlighted | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. Finances loom large - investment, credit arrangements, the mortgage and any joint holdings | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Today you may need to call on all your patience as you deal with difficult friends, family and colleagues! A female may be problematic or erratic. Communications or travel may be affected | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much of time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
SRK's first look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier teased the fans with his look in 'Pathaan', is all set to star in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming action entertainer 'Jawan'. SRK took to his social media to share the title announcement and his look from the film has gone viral and are being widely circulated on the internet.
SRK's first look with bandaged face from Jawan goes viral
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of action-entertainer 'Jawan', his long-anticipated collaboration with Kollywood director Atlee.
In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan's face can be seen wrapped in bandages. The teaser has set the internet on fire and fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's this avatar.
The film marks SRK's maiden project with Atlee, who has directed blockbuster movies down south.
'Jawan', a pan India release, promises to be an action-packed film with high octane action sequences.
SRK, whose last theatrical release was the 2018 film 'Zero', said 'Jawan' is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies.
In Pics | Largest companies with highest revenue share loss
Here is a look at the world's largest companies that have recorded the highest loss as revenue shares in 2021.
In Pics | Largest companies with highest revenue share loss
1 | Kuaishou Technology (China) | Revenue: $12.58 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 96% | Credit: iStock Photo
2 | Gruppo TIM (Italy) | Revenue: $18.18 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 56% | Credit: Reuters Photo
3 | DiDi (China) | Revenue: $26.95 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 28% | Credit: Reuters Photo
4 | Atos (France) | Revenue: $12.82 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 27% | Credit: Reuters Photo
5 | Air France–KLM (France) | Revenue: $16.29 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 23% | Credit: Reuters Photo
6 | Japan Railways Group (Japan) | Revenue: $17.67 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 19% | Credit: AFP Photo
7 | Cheniere Energy (United States) | Revenue: $17.64 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 13% | Credit: AFP Photo
8 | Meituan (China) | Revenue: $27.79 billion | Losses as a share of revenue: 13% | Credit: Reuters Photo
Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypoll, 7 key things to know about the youngest CM of Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the crucial Champawat bypoll to retain his CM position after failing to win from Khatima in the Assembly elections held in February-March. Dhami defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by 55,025 votes, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and independent candidate Himanshu Garkoti. Here we take a look at some notable facts about the young BJP leader.
In Pics | Key things to know about Pushkar Singh Dhami
Dhami, who began his political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1990, has held the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president position twice between 2002 and 2008. Credit: PTI Photo
Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a degree in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations from the University of Lucknow. He is also a qualified lawyer and holds an LLB degree. Credit: PTI Photo
From a popular face in student politics to the chief minister of the state, Dhami has seen an exponent rise in the BJP and has earned himself a significant position in Indian politics. Credit: PTI Photo
Dhami has earlier served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and adviser to Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI Photo
Pushkar Singh Dhami is one of the youngest chief ministers in India. At the age of 45, Dhami was sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Credit: PTI Photo
Dhami was the third leader to occupy the CM’s post in 2021. Earlier in the year, Trivendra Singh Rawat had to make way for Tirath Singh Rawat. Credit: PTI Photo
Dhami's first stint as Uttarakhand CM lasted only six months where he took more than 550 decisions and acted on them. Credit: PTI Photo
Commonwealth Games: Boxers who've made it to the Indian Boxing Team
Boxers Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa have secured their spots in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials held in Patiala. The other boxers who made their way into the Indian team are 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, reigning national champion Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar. The Commonwealth Games also referred to as the 'Friendly Games', is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations and is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
Commonwealth Games: Boxers who've made it to the Indian Boxing Team
World championship medallist Amit Panghal secured his place in the 51kg division. He will be aiming to improve upon his performance from the last edition in Gold Coast, where he won a silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo
The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa had clinched the 63kg category quota. Credit: PTI Photo
2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin outpowered over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1 and grabbed a place in the 57kg category. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Teenage Army man Sumit, who won the gold at the Thailand Open in April, will compete in the 75kg. Credit: PTI Photo
Ace Indian boxer Rohit Tokas will be seen fighting in the 67 kg category quota. Credit: Instagram/tokasrohit
Boxer Ashish Kumar will be seen taking the opponents in 80kg division. Credit: PTI Photo
The Rohtak boy, Sanjeet, who shot to fame after defeating the world champion Kazakh boxer Sanjar Tursunov, will compete in 92 kg. Credit: Facebook/boxersanjeet
Chandigarh's star boxer Sagar will fight in 92+ kg heavyweight and super heavyweight categories. Credit: Twitter/@sagarnarwat_