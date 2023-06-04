Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 4, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 4, 2023
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) | You will have to work hard and take your friend’s support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focused. Significant-other still is elusive. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Don’t force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully. Lucky Colour: sky-blue. Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. Your straight-forward nature sometimes is unable to see the guile with which another person approaches you. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Ash, Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | In matters of property and legal issues, analyze and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
