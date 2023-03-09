Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 10, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 10, 2023
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | At work, you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-.setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: PIxabay
Pisces | Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
