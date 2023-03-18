Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 19, 2023
UPDATED : Mar 18 2023, 23:10 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Aries | Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You have two choices; Get out on your own, or bend to your partner’s whims. Involvement in financial schemes will be followed by losses. You will feel the limitations if you have been overdoing it. Avoid lending or borrowing | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Try not to evade important issues, you might find yourself backed into a corner with no room for negotiation. Tax rebates, insurance money, gifts make the day financially hefty for you. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soo | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will be able to pick up on future trends if you keep you keep an open mind for unique ideas. You will back yourself into a corner if you are baited and your stubbornness will only make matters worse | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Try not to let your stubborn nature get the better of you today. Channel your energy into passion, not childish outbursts of temper. Creative pursuits and time spent with friends will salvage your ill temper. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The day starts off on a positive note with a close friend being very supportive. While finances are still under check, your outgoing personality wins the day. Travel plans take shape. Mercury in your sign promotes all forms of communication | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, March 18, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Mar 18 2023, 08:21 ISTWorld news | Malawi | France | Ukraine |
A protester walks past burning barriers during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris on March 17, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
New York State Police Officers participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A nnionists of the French union General Confederation of Labour (CGT) uses a spray can to write '64-no' on a barrier, part of the roadblock to the the oil terminals at the Total Energies refinery during a protest against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Donges. Credit: AFP Photo
Malawi Defence Force, (MDF) soldiers and civilians work to recover body of a victim of a mudslide which resulted due to heavy rains resulting from cyclone Freddy during an MDF and Malawi Police Service rescue operation at Manje informal settlement up the slopes of Soche Hill in Blantyre, southern Malawi. Credit: AFP Photo
On Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his childhood photos
UPDATED : Mar 17 2023, 20:13 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar | Kannada cinema | News | Entertainment News | Bengaluru news | Karnataka News | India News |
Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 46 years old. On Appu's second birth anniversary, we remember the Karnataka Ratna who lived a mere 46 years but revolutionised the Kannada cinema.
On Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary, a look back at some of his childhood photos
Young Puneeth Rajkumar with Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
Check out this adorable picture of Appu with his father from their visit to Niagra Falls in Canada. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
A rare picture of Puneeth and his siblings taking part in his father Dr Rajkumar's rally. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
Puneeth Rajkumar poses with Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
An adorable picture of young Puneeth Rajkumar. Credit: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
UPDATED : Mar 17 2023, 17:27 IST
World news | Pollution | Air Pollution |
Here we list the top ten most polluted cities in the world (2023), according to Smart Air. Smart Air investigated 2022 air pollution data for 529 major cities from 88 countries around the world to create the 2023 updated list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world. These rankings are based on PM2.5 air pollution data from February 2022 to February 2023.
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
Rank 1 | Dammam, Saudi Arabia (124.11 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 2 | Lahore, Pakistan (111.63 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 3 | Dhaka, Bangladesh (84.73 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 4 | Delhi, India (84.39 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 5 | Muzaffarnagar, India (81.35 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 6 | Baghdad, Iraq (77.62 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 7 | Ghaziabad, India (74.72 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 8 | Patna, India (67.20 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 9 | Hapur, India (67.02 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 10 | Peshawar, Pakistan (66.15 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo