Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 27, 2022
Aries| Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets that are not yours to give away. Lucky colour: Magenta| Lucky number: 7| Credit: Pixabay
Taurus| Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky colour: Sky Blue| Lucky number: 5| Credit: Pixabay
Gemini| You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
Cancer| A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky colour: Cream| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Leo| Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky colour: Copper| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Pixabay
Virgo| Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky colour: Peach| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Libra| Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky color: Orange| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio| You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Lucky color: Turquoise| Lucky number: 7| Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius| You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Mustard| Lucky number: 9| Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn| Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky colour: Aqua Green| Lucky number: 1| Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius| You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky colour: Ivory| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Aquarius
Pisces| You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Lucky colour: Pink| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
