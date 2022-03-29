The Oscars 2022 didn't really give Indians much to cheer about as Writing With Fire, which was nominated in the 'Best Documentary Feature' category, failed to win the award. DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio's CEO Namit Malhotra, however, made headlines as he joined the list of Indians who made the nation proud at the global level with their splendid works in the field of showbiz. Namit's company bagged an Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' for its work in the Hollywood film 'Dune'. The event has always had a strong association with the country as quite some artists from India have been honoured at the Academy Awards over the years. Here is a look at these individuals who made the nation proud.