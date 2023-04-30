Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 01, 2023
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 01, 2023
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Seek good independent advice on any projects. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy.This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what'soccurring work in your favour. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. | Lucky Colour: violet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
