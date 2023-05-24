Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 25, 2023
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things throughending! | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was a hodophile and loved to travel the world exploring nature's beauty.
Vaibhavi's social media account is filled with her travelogue that narrates her love for travelling.
Vaibhavi had a special love for mountains and has visited many beautiful hill stations across the country.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya became a household name with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai She essayed the role of Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar.
Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi was famous for her 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?' and web series like 'Please Find Attached', 'Zero KMS', etc.
Vaibhavi also tried her luck in movies and was seen in many movies like 'Chhapaak' and 'City Lights'.
Vaibhavi also worked in Gujarati industry. She played a pivotal role in Gujarati film 'Locha Lapsi'.
Actress Urvashi Rautela hit the Cannes red carpet with 'A Birdie Look' on May 23. She also took to social media to share her look with her fans and followers.
Urvashi was seen donning a green-hued feather and sequin embellished gown from the ace designer Zaid Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture.
She accessorised her outfit with dangling earrings and multiple rings with a nude makeup look, bold eye makeup and heavy contouring.
Urvashi blew kisses to the paps as she arrived for the screening of the film 'Club Zero' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Urvashi Rautela struck various poses as she made her entrance.
Urvashi interacts with her fans on her arrival for the screening of the film 'Club Zero' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Salman's cameo with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme on stage at IIFA 2014 at the prestigious award ceremony.
Salman is known for his larger-than-life grand entry and he lived up to it at the IIFA 2016. He made an awe-inspiring walk-in with the background dancers.
Audience was stunned to see Salman Khan crooning live on the stage during the 2019 IIFA.
Though every Salman Khan moment can be traced into his fan's memories over the years, his IIFA outings are literally irreplaceable.
Salman is known for his larger-than-life grand entry and he lived up to it at the IIFA 2016. He made an awe-inspiring walk-in with the background dancers. Credit: IIFA
Audience was stunned to see Salman Khan crooning live on the stage during the 2019 IIFA. Credit: IIFA
Though every Salman Khan moment can be traced into his fan's memories over the years, his IIFA outings are literally irreplaceable. Credit: IIFA
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn't cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Don't be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You'll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Ruby-Red | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Ruby-Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay