Actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Monday to share a video collage of some candid moments from his wedding reception that was held earlier in October in Mumbai. Ali, who got married to Richa Chadha early 2020, celebrated the union in a grand style in three different cities. Here are some images filled with smiling faces from inside the reception that was held at the Great Eastern Home in Mumbai. Seen in these photos are Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Vicky Kaushal and several others.