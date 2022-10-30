Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 1, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 1, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | : When you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks and will find your health blooming | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | It's a day of self-discovery. Your potential and strengths will be acclaimed. Family or emotional life will require your attention. Watch out for small accidents or problems at home | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Candid pics from Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Mumbai reception
Actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Monday to share a video collage of some candid moments from his wedding reception that was held earlier in October in Mumbai. Ali, who got married to Richa Chadha early 2020, celebrated the union in a grand style in three different cities. Here are some images filled with smiling faces from inside the reception that was held at the Great Eastern Home in Mumbai. Seen in these photos are Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Vicky Kaushal and several others.
- 1 /11
Candid pics from Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Mumbai reception
- 2 /11
Ali Fazal with Kubra Sait and others at his reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Bollywood stars pose for a photo at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
Ali Fazal shares a warm hug with Hrithik Roshan at the reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Richa hugs Saba. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Check out this candid picture of Ali Fazal with his BFF Pulkit Samrat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Ali Fazal with Dia Mirza during his wedding reception in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee pose for a happy picture with others. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Richa Chadha with Kiran Rao at her Mumbai reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
An adorable picture of Ali Fazal and Sayani Gupta from his Mumbai reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
Ali Fazal with Rekha and Vishal Bharadwaj during his wedding reception. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Six best places in India to experience snowfall
If experiencing a snowfall has always been on your bucket list, then here we list some stunning places to witness amazing snowfall, learn skiing and soak in the panoramic views of snow-clad mountains and enjoy the chilly weather.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Six best places in India to experience snowfall
- 2 /7
Gulmarg | Known by the name of 'Heaven on Earth', Gulmarg has become the most popular destination for snowfall lovers. Nestled in Western Himalayas, Gulmarg is known for its winter sports and is home to India’s highest and longest cable car project, Gulmarg Gondola. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Theog | This unexplored snow land is located in Himachal Pradesh and is just a couple of hours' drive from Shimla. This place is heaven for those who love trekking. It has started attracting even Bollywood celebrities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Mussoorie | Snow paradise during winters, Mussoorie is located in Uttarakhand and is famously called 'Queen of the Hills'. From enjoying a cosy walk at the bustling Mall road to enjoying the breathtaking view of snowcapped mountains, this place is as good as any international destination. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Tawang | Nestled at an elevation of 22,000 ft above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang has a vibrant culture and amazing snowfall scenes. This place is among the first regions of the Indian Himalayas that receives snowfall in December every year and is very close to the Bhutan and Tibet borders. Credit: Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP
- 6 /7
Manali | Manali is one of the most favourite tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh and attracts lakhs of visitors every year. With icy cold winds, the snowcapped mountains and pine trees, this is a must-visit place for snowfall enthusiasts. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Spiti Valley | Spiti Valley is one of the best places in India to catch snowfall. While this place remains largely isolated from the world during peak winters because of extreme climatic conditions and heavy snowfall, one can’t overlook its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe' for the first time this winter
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on the back of favorable wind speed but remained in the 'very poor' category today. With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. The authorities have been asked to enforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration, and electrical works.
- 1 /10
Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe' for the first time this winter
- 2 /10
Delhi's air quality showed no improvement and remained in the 'very poor' category and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The air quality of the national capital on October 29, 2022 turned to the 'severe' category for the first time this winter season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
The 24-hour average AQI on October 29 was 397, the worst since January. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital in view of worsening air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee decided to implement Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR in a move to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Morning walkers, cyclists, and joggers working out near India Gate amid dipping air quality were seen affected due to the sharp dip in the air quality. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 367 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Gujarat Bridge Collapse; Death toll rises to 132
At least 132 deaths have been reported after the collapse of nearly a century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city. Rescue teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are involved in the operation. The rescue operation is in its last stage.
- 1 /10
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death toll rises to 132, search operation continues. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, rescue teams are looking for two persons believed missing. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams part of the rescue operation team. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the river below. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the river and its thick cables snapped in places. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Rescue operation under way in Machchhu river in Morbi, Gujarat. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Workers remove a section of the bridge across the river Machchhu in Morbi, Gujarat. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
The bridge and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres. Credit: Reuters Photo