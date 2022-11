Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. Like every year, the festival was celebrated with great zeal and gaiety across the nation. Here are some pictures from the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, and the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev.