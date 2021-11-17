Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 18, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 18, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Jade .| Lucky Numbers: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Karnataka's 'crush' Rukmini Vasanth stuns in these pictures!
Rukmini Vasanth is the latest sensation in showbiz who is making waves on the internet for her alluring pictures. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry made a sizzling debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy – Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, helmed by MG Srinivas. While the actor has proved her mettle in acting in Sandalwood, she has become the ‘crush’ of Karnataka in a short span and continues to floor everyone with her enigmatic charisma. Here we take a look at some of her stylish pictures.
- 1 /10
Karnataka's crush Rukmini Vasanth stuns in these pics!
- 2 /10
Sandalwood star Rukmini looks regal in saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 3 /10
Rukmini works her charm in a floral orange dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 4 /10
Rukmini spills sass in a maxi dress in this sun-kissed picture. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 5 /10
Actress Rukmini shared this mesmerizing picture with fans on social media. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 6 /10
Rukmini aces her fashion game in a shirt paired with denim shorts. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 7 /10
Rukmini aces the co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 8 /10
Rukmini looks graceful in a silk saree. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 9 /10
Rukmini redefines elegance in a purple dress. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
- 10 /10
Rukmini looks drop dead gorgeous in this black and white photo. Credit: Instagram/rukmini_vasanth
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics: Railway Ministry unveils POD rooms at Mumbai station
On Wednesday, the Railway Ministry took to Twitter to share photographs of their latest attraction at the Mumbai Central station - POD rooms.
In the post, it said the rooms were ideal for those 'travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour'.
- 1 /5
In pics: Railway Ministry unveils POD rooms at Mumbai station
- 2 /5
The Railway Ministry, on its Twitter page, shared photographs of the new POD rooms at the Mumbai Central station. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 3 /5
The rooms are ideal for 'travelling by train on a short business trip', the Ministry said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 4 /5
It is also great for 'taking a group of students on a tour', it said. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
- 5 /5
The POD rooms were made in order to keep journeys 'comfortable and easy'. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Amid rising Covid cases, China begins vaccinating children as young as 3 years
China started inoculating children as young as 3 years old amid the rising Covid cases. China has fully vaccinated nearly 76% of its population. The vaccination drive comes as a part of China taking new clampdown measures to try to stamp out the small outbreaks. Here are some pictures of Chinese children getting the Covid-19 vaccines.
- 1 /11
Amid rising Covid cases, China begins vaccinating children as young as 3 years
- 2 /11
A medical worker administers a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease to a kindergarten child at a hospital in Chongqing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Children being vaccinated against the Covid-19 at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan in Chongqing in southwest China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
A child gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan in Chongqing in southwest China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Children gather up at a basketball gymnasium in Yongchuan, China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Children arrive to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Wuhan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Children receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Wuhan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Medical workers administer vaccine against the coronavirus disease for children, in Shanghai, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
A child receives the Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Handan, in China. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
15 Award-winning pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world – The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 has concluded and the winners of this year’s competition have been announced. Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Check out this year's award-winning photographs!
- 1 /16
15 Award-winning pics from Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
- 2 /16
Photographer Ken Jensen, a keen amateur photographer from Blackburn was adjudged as the 'overall winner' for his amazing photograph entitled ‘Ouch’. Credit: Ken Jensen/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 3 /16
Affinity Photo People's Choice Award went to photographer John Speirs for this photograph titled 'I guess summer's over'. Credit: John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 4 /16
Photographer Arthur Trevino bagged the 'Land Award' for his photo titled 'Ninja Prairie Dog!' Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 5 /16
Singaporean photographer Chee Kee Teo was awarded 'Creatures Under the Water Award' for his amazing photo titled 'Time for school.' Credit: Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 6 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Andy Parkinson's photo titled 'Let's dance'. Credit: Andy Parkinson/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 7 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Chu han lin's photo titled 'See who jumps high'. Credit: Chu han lin /Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 8 /16
Highly Commended Winner: David Eppley's photo titled 'Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle'. Credit: David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 9 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Gurumoorthy K's photo titled 'The Green Stylist'. Credit: Gurumoorthy K/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 10 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Jakub Hodan's photo titled 'Treehugger'. Credit: Jakub Hodan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 11 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Jan Piecha's photo titled 'Chinese whispers'. Credit: Jan Piecha/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 12 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Lea Scaddan's photo titled 'Missed'. Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 13 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Nicolas de VAULX's photo titled 'How do you get that damn window open?'. Credit: Nicolas de VAULX/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 14 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Pal Marchhart's photo titled 'Peekaboo'. Credit: Pal Marchhart/Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 15 /16
Highly Commended Winner: Roland Kranitz's photo titled 'I got you'. Credit: Roland Kranitz /Comedywildlifephoto.com
- 16 /16
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award went to photographer Vicki Jauron for his spectacular clicks of an elephant enjoying a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon. Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com