Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 25, 2021
UPDATED : Nov 24 2021, 23:38 IST
Aries | The day is set for you to perform in high gear, and that comes easily to you! But modesty should be your calling card! Timing in business is off so a delay is aggravating. Don’t be overly generous. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You are likely to reveal information unintentionally. Be an observer before getting involved in controversies. Your ideas about business interests are on target | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your creative potential is high. A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. Chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Nov 24: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 24 2021, 08:39 IST
Nashville SC fans celebrate a goal against Orlando City by midfielder Hany Mukhtar (not pictured) during the first half of a round one MLS Playoff game at Nissan Stadium. Credit: USA Today Sports
Community members observe a memorial after a car plowed through a holiday parade. Credit: Reuters Photo
a 4th grade primary school student, leaves school after a class in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters clash with police forces during a strike organized by metal workers in Cadiz, southern Spain. Credit: AP Photo
Trinamool Congress women activists participate in candle march to protest against the alleged attack on party leaders in Tripura. Credit: PTI Photo
A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 24, 2021
UPDATED : Nov 23 2021, 23:09 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 24, 2021
Aries | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, and be the life and soul of the party. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Domestic matters take your time and attention. You may be invited to a special affair. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Minor health problems may flare up. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Bengalureans on boats as heavy rain lashes city
UPDATED : Nov 23 2021, 12:44 IST
Bengaluru | Karnataka | rains | waterlogging
Heavy rains in Bengaluru have resulted in water entering many high-rise buildings. Emergency authorities had to bring in boats to evacuate residents. Here are pictures:
In Pics: Bengalureans out on boats amid heavy downpour
Incessant downpour has led to waterlogging in various parts of Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
This has led to water entering many high-rise buildings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents were evacuated to safer places in a tractor trolley after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of Fire and Rescue Services evacuate people to safer places after heavy rains caused flooding in a residential area in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, Nov 23: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 23 2021, 04:52 IST
US President Joe Biden speaks during a Thanksgiving event with US service members and military families at Fort Bragg. Credit: Reuters Photo
Migrants, mostly Haitians, queue outside a stadium to apply for humanitarian visas to be able to cross through Mexican territory to reach the US border. Credit: Reuters Photo
An anti-government protester dances during a parade to mark the 78th anniversary of Lebanon's independence from France. Credit: AP Photo
Hindu devotees light lamps during the ground breaking ceremony for Vishwa Umiya Dham temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
A fruit vendor speaks with a customer while selling pomegranates from Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Women line up to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo