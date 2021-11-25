Uttar Pradesh's much-awaited project, the new international airport at Jewar which is touted as Asia's biggest airport is soon to become a reality now. Prime Minister laid the founding stone for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar in a gala ceremony which was graced by several political bigwigs. This will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh on completion. Here are some pictures of Jewar airport all decked up for the ceremony.