Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 26, 2021
Aries | Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. | Lucky Colour: Lime-green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive .It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new, out with your comfort zone. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Auburn | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
