Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 6, 2022
UPDATED : Nov 06 2022, 00:30 IST
Aries: Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 3.
Scorpio: Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 2.
Pisces: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8.
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
UPDATED : Nov 05 2022, 14:34 IST
UPDATED : Nov 05 2022, 14:34 IST
Team India's Virat Kohli turns 34 today. We've collected some interesting facts about world’s most-loved cricketer in our gallery.
Kohli is the fastest Indian player to cross the 1,000-, 5,000- and 12,000-run marks in ODIs. Credit: AFP Photo
Kohli is second on the list of batsmen with the most international hundreds across the three formats. Sachin Tendulkar is on top. Kohli has scored 71 centuries in international cricket so far. Credit: AFP Photo
Kohli is one of the rare cricketers who has been auctioned only once in the history of the IPL. Credit: AFP Photo
Kohli is the first Test batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive series. Credit: AFP Photo
Kohli wears jersey number 18 as his father passed away on that date. Credit: Reuters Photo
With a win percentage of 58.82, Kohli is the most successful Test captain in the history of Indian cricket. Credit: PTI Photo
Kohli is the only Asian captain to win Tests in England, Australia and South Africa. Credit: AFP Photo
With 3,932 runs in the bank, Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is, the shortest format of the game. Credit: AFP Photo
Kohli is the only Indian cricketer to score a century on his World Cup debut. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
Under Kohli's leadership, Team India lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Nov 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 05 2022, 04:26 IST
Voting signs for the upcoming midterm election are seen outside a public library and voting station in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Reuters photo
A damaged vehicle covered in mud is pictured in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rain, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters photo
Youths play soccer at Souq Waqif, a traditional marketplace, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament, in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Reuters photo
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during an event with the Union of Metallurgical Workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Reuters photo
Soldiers remove fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City. Credit: AFP Photo
Street performers LED Spark Drummers perform at the South Shields and Westoe Rugby club in South Shields, Britain. Credit: Reuters photo
A van of the Ecuadorian Army enters the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 5, 2022
UPDATED : Nov 05 2022, 00:51 IST
Aries: A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number 4.
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5.
In Pics | From Imran Khan to Benazir Bhutto: Pakistani political leaders who were attacked
UPDATED : Nov 04 2022, 23:04 IST
Pakistan | Pervez Musharraf | Imran Khan | Benazir Bhutto |
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.
Pakistan has a history of political assassination attempts or killings of political leaders. A look at some of the major political figures in the South Asian nation who either were attacked or faced a grim fate.
Liaquat Ali Khan: On October 16, 1951, Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto: Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, was hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
General Zia-ul-Haq: In August 1988, the then-president and army chief of Pakistan, General Zia-ul-Haq died after a C-130 carrying him exploded soon after take-off from Bahawalpur airbase. Conspiracy theories surround his death that he was killed. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Pervez Musharraf: In 2003, Pervez Musharraf survived an assassination attempt when a bomb exploded soon after his highly-guarded convoy crossed a bridge in Rawalpindi. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
Benazir Bhutto: On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Rawalpindi. Bhutto has been the PM of Pakistan twice and was the leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party at that time. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt. Photo Credit: AFP Photo