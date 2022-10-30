Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - October 30, 2022
UPDATED : Oct 30 2022, 02:08 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - October 30, 2022
Aries | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, Romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts | Lucky Colour: Aubergine | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A platonic friendship turns into something more, taking you by surprise. Enjoy. Today you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Oct 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Cuba honors late rebel hero Camilo Cienfuegos in Havana. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
People observe a debate ahead of the runoff election, in Sao Paulo. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Kao Miura of Japan skates his short program in the mens competition during the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International figure skating event in Mississauga, Ontario. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
German teacher Petra Schulte gives a German language lesson to Ukrainian women refugees in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
An image of San Simon is seen at the Temple of San Simon in the municipality of San Andres Itzapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, on October 28, 2022, during a pagan festival to honour to the saint. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Truffle hunter Ezio shows a white truffle found by his dog Dora during the search for white truffles through the Langhe countryside in Monchiero, northwestern Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
An aerial picture shows vintage vehicles displayed at the Historical, Vintage and Classic Cars exhibition in Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
