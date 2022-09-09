Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 10, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 10, 2022
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Colour: rose-pink | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships | Colour: Lilac | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Colour: Violet | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Colour: Lavender | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Colour: Sunflower yellow | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Colour: Iris | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Patience is the key-word today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Colour: Hibiscus-red | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself . Colour: Daisy Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Colour: Primrose | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Colour: Snow-drop | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Try to strike a balance. Home life smooth. Be neither a borrower nor a lender today. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today | Colour: Daffodil | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash | Colour: Peony | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
UPDATED : Sep 09 2022, 17:19 IST
Royals | News | World news | Queen Elizabeth II
From King Louis XIV, Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to Queen Elizabeth II, here we take a look at the longest-reigning monarchs of all time.
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
King Louis XIV of France (72 years, 110 days). Credit: Wikipedia
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain (70 years, 7 months, 2 days). Credit: AFP Photo
Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great of Thailand (70 years, 126 days). Credit: Getty Images
Johann II of Liechtenstein (70 years, 91 days). Credit: Twitter/MartinChelt
K’inich Janaab Pakal of the Maya city-state of Palenque (68 years, 33 days). Credit: Twitter/whencyclopedia
In Pics | India's cricketers who have hit ton in T20Is
UPDATED : Sep 09 2022, 23:01 IST
Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Suryakumar Yadav | Suresh Raina | Deepak Hooda | K L Rahul | Cricket | Sports News
India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli ended the drought by scoring his first century in the game's 20-overs format. Kohli's smashed 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four contest and became the seventh Indian to do so. Here's a glance at the Indian cricketers with the most tons in T20 Internationals.
In Pics | India's cricketers who have hit ton in T20Is
Following the likes of Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli become the seventh Indian cricketer to score a T20I century. Kohli's impressive knock of 122 not out against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four contest. He ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format by scoring his first international century since his 70th in a test match in November 2019. Credit: AP Photo
Suryakumar Yadav: In July 2022, Suryakumar Yadav became the sixth Indian batter to score a century in the T20I. SKY registered his first T20 century against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Credit: Reuters Photo
Deepak Hooda: One of the budding players in Indian Cricket, Deepak Hooda is the fifth player to join the club. He smashed a century in T20 Internationals against Ireland in Dublin in June 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur, who is known for her aggressive batting, is the fourth Indian to have scored a T20I century. She is the first Indian to do so in the Women’s game and remains the only one to do so to date. She achieved this feat against New Zealand in the 2018 Women's World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo
K L Rahul: One of the promising batsmen in Indian cricket, K L Rahul has two T20I centuries to his credit. Credit: AP Photo
Rohit Sharma: Indian captain was the second Indian to score a T20Is ton. He smashed 106 of 66 balls against South Africa in Dharamsala in India in 2015. Overall Rohit has four T20Is centuries to his name, second to none. Credit: Reuters Photo
Suresh Raina: Stylish left-hand batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a T20Is century in 2010. He achieved this feat in 2010 against South Africa. He is also the become first Indian player to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Credit: Instagram/@sureshraina3
In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures
UPDATED : Sep 09 2022, 14:57 IST
Queen Elizabeth II | World news | News | Royals
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She was 96. As the Queen leaves behind seventy years of legacy, here we look back through the decades at Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures | Credit: AFP Photo
Princess Elizabeth (now The Queen) was born at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. Credit: AP Photo
No one expected that she would one day become Monarch. Things changed drastically for the royals in December 1936 when King Edward VIII abdicated, leaving her father as King, and her as next in line to the throne. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth made her first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz in 1940. Credit: AFP Photo
Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret (1930-2002) ride in a carriage with the King and Queen to Crathie Kirk from Balmoral Castle to attend a morning service, in Scotland on 9th October 1938. Credit: Getty Images
In 1945, Elizabeth became the first and only woman in the history of the British royal family, who has served in the military. She got into the Women's Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS) and served Britain during World War II. Credit: Twitter/cmclymer
The queen and Philip married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. Credit: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh pose in Buckingham Palace, in London in 1948. Credit: AFP Photo
Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London, on February 26, 1936. It is widely known that Elizabeth loved corgi dogs. Credit: AP Photo
Queen Elizabeth II embraced motherhood on November 14, 1948. Prince Charles, now king of the United Kingdom, was born. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their three children Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew pose on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, near the village of Crathie in Aberdeenshire. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth became the mother of the second child and her only daughter, Anne on August 15, 1950. Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seated with their children, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary. Credit: AP Photo
Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI in February 1952. Credit: AFP Photo
On June 2, 1953, She was crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, was born on February 19, 1960. Credit: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward was born on March 10, 1964. Credit: Twitter/BritishVogue
Elizabeth created history by visiting West Germany in May 1965. Her visit was the first visit by a British monarch in 52 years. Credit: Getty Images
The year 1977 celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years on the throne. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth made an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Princess Diana who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Credit: AP Photo
Elizabeth marked 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Credit: Reuters Photo
In 2007, Elizabeth became the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Victoria. Credit: AFP Photo
In May 2011, Elizabeth made a historic visit to Ireland, the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence. Credit: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth marked 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth succeeded Queen Victoria in September 2015 and became the longest-serving monarch in British history. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth marked her Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne on February 6, 2017. Credit: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021. He was 99. Credit: AFP Photo
Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as sovereign on February 6, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Elizabeth breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 on September 08, 2022. Her eldest son becomes King Charles III. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Sept 9, 2022: Best photos from the world
World news | Queen Elizabeth II | United States | United Kingdom | Pakistan | Virat Kohli | India News | Syria
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died, in central London on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
An internally displaced flood-affected child stands in his makeshift shelter in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Plumes of smoke rise as wildfire approaches a home during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County on September 7, 2022. - A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region. Credit: AFP Photo