Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 16, 2022
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing! | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Be adventurous is one thing, but taking unnecessary risks another | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
