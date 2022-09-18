Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 19, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 18 2022, 22:06 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 19, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Platinum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 18 2022, 08:12 ISTQueen Elizabeth II | World news | India News | Ukraine | Tottenham Hotspur | Football News |
- 1 /6
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance and former President Donald Trump speak at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre during on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Audience members listen to former President Donald Trump speak at a Save America Rally. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
People queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Volunteers soldiers attend a training outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /6
Supporters of Ahmad Massoud (depicted on posters), leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the leading Afghan fighter against the Taliban. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier celebrates scoring their second goal. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 18, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 20:43 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 18, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments. | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. | Lucky Colour: Salmon-pin | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. | Lucky Colour: Tomato-red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Here are some rare photos of the powerful PM
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 13:04 IST
Prime Minister | Prime Minister Narendra Modi | politics | News | PM Modi |
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures.
- 1 /10
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Here are some rare photos of the PM
- 2 /10
A photo of young Narendra Modi. Credit: NaMo App
- 3 /10
From a young boy selling tea at a Gujarat railway station to being the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India, Narendra Modi had a sharp rise in Indian politics. Credit: NaMo App
- 4 /10
Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the early 1970s. He gained prominence and rose steadily in the RSS hierarchy over the years. Credit: NaMo App
- 5 /10
A rare group photo of Narendra Modi with RSS workers. Credit: NaMo App
- 6 /10
Narendra Modi with Murli Manohar Joshi and other BJP leaders during the flag hoisting in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. Credit: NaMo App
- 7 /10
Narendra Modi disguised as a Sikh. While a huge number of leaders were put in jail during the Emergency in June 1975, he changed his appearance and hid and moved around freely. Credit: NaMo App
- 8 /10
The RSS assigned Narendra Modi to the BJP in 1985. He held several positions within the party hierarchy until 2001, rising to the rank of general secretary. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
- 9 /10
Narendra Modi riding an ATV bike during his visit to the USA in 1993. Credit: NaMo App
- 10 /10
Narendra Modi is seen engrossed in deep thought. Credit: NaMo App
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, September 17, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 17 2022, 08:23 ISTPakistan | World news | World Politics | India News |
- 1 /4
Volunteers pick up trash along the shore of Manila Bay on International Coastal Cleanup Day.
- 2 /4
Volunteers pickup rubbish along the Tonle Sap river during the World Cleanup day in Phnom Penh.
- 3 /4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi, after attending the SCO Summit, in Samarkand.
- 4 /4
A displaced man cools off to avoid heat on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan.