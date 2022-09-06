Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 6, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 6, 2022
Aries | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today | Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Mars in a trine, could cause flare-ups at home and work. On the upside could be new sexual vigour and romance. Money could slip through your hands today, so don’t trust a deal that looks good on the surface | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sneak peek into the Central Vista Avenue
Check out the pictures of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be open to the public. The revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is now almost complete.
Sneak peek into the Central Vista Avenue
The revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is almost complete now and will be soon open to the public. Credit: ANI Photo
The major highlight of the Avenue is that underground walkways have been built for pedestrians to ensure smooth passage for vehicular traffic on Rajpath. Credit: ANI Photo
The underground walkways are open-ended tunnels, where people would be able to enter from the side where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) campus was located till recently and come out directly in front of the India Gate. There are multiple entries and exit points to these underground walkways. Credit: ANI Photo
The Central Vista Avenue stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Credit: PTI Photo
Estimated to cost a total of Rs 20,000 crore, this project is piloted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with an aim to change the face of the 86-acre area in Lutyens' Delhi that shows off India's iconic buildings such as the South and North blocks of Central Secretariat, Parliament House, and Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: ANI Photo
Work on its redevelopment had begun in February 2021 and was supposed to be completed by December 2021. However, after some delays, it is all set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament will be held in the new building being built under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Meet the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants
Everyone is all set to witness the never-ending fights, controversies and loads of drama with the new season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss Telugu season 6'. Here are the 21 contestants who are locked inside the house and will be seen giving their best to lift the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 trophy.
In Pics | Meet the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants
Abhinayashree: A popular face in the South Cinema Industry, Abhinaya, has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. Credit: Special Arrangement
Adi Reddy: Adi is a Youtuber, Cricket Analyst & Bigg Boss Critic and was the 18th contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. Credit: Special Arrangement
Arjun Kalyan: Actor Arjun, who was appreciated for his work in 'Pellikuturu Party', 'Play Back', and 'Chinna Cinema', is one of the participants who will be seen providing some high-octane drama on the show. Credit: Special Arrangement
Arohi Rao: Arohi Rao is an anchor who is slowly paving her path in the Telugu entertainment industry. Credit: Special Arrangement
Baladitya: Baladitya is a Telugu actor who started his journey as a child artist. He is known for his roles in 'Edurinti Mogudu Pakkinti Pellam' (1991) and 'Little Soldiers' (1996). Credit: Special Arrangement
Vinay Mohan: Vinay known by his stage name Chalaki Chanti is a Telugu actor and comedian. He rose to fame with the comedy show 'Jabardasth' on ETV Telugu. Credit: Special Arrangement
Faima: Comedian Faima will be seen entering Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house as one of the participants. Credit: Special Arrangement
Geetu Royal: Born in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, Geetu is a popular actress, Social Media Influencer and Youtuber. Gettu enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is an online sensation who keeps her fans entertained with her amazing content. Credit: Special Arrangement
Inaya Sultana: Actor Inaya Sultana made headlines last year when she was seen dancing with ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma which had taken the internet by storm. Credit: Special Arrangement
Keerthi Keshav Bhat: Keerthi who became a household name with 'Manasichi Choodu' and 'Karthika Deepam' will be seen fighting for the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu title. Credit: Special Arrangement
Marina: Marina will be seen locking horns with her partner Rohit on the show. Credit: Special Arrangement
Neha: Neha is one of the famous VJs in the Telugu entertainment industry and is known for her finesse in presenting sports-related shows. Credit: Special Arrangement
Raja Shekar: Raj is a popular Fashion Model and actor from Hyderabad. Credit: Special Arrangement
Revanth: LV Revanth is a well-known singer and enjoys a huge fan fanbase. He has already participated in several singing and music reality shows. Credit: Special Arrangement
Surya Narayana: Surya aka RJ Surya is a popular radio jockey and Telugu actor. His work on TV9 Telugu as Konda Babu made him a household name. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rohit Sahni: Rohit, who made his Tollywood debut with 'Chiru Godavalu' is one of the participants in the show. Credit: Special Arrangement
Shani Salmon: Salmon is a known Telugu actor and is known for his work in movies like 'Ram Asur', 'Sye' and 'Ram Asur'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sri Satya: Model turned actor Sri Satya gained prominence after featuring in the popular Telugu film 'Nenu Sailaja' opposite Ram Pothineni. Her stint on TV was also successful as she impressed the audiences with her powerful performances in 'Ninne Pelladatha' and 'Trinayani'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Shrihan: Shrihan Shri is an actor, who predominantly works in the Telugu entertainment industry and is known for his wit and humour. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sudeepa Raparthi: Sudeepa better known by her stage name Sudeepa Pinky will be seen as one of the participants in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vasanthi Krishnan: Vasanthi Krishna is a budding name in the Telugu industry who has swooned the audience with her alluring looks. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, drowns after overnight rains
Heavy rains continued to batter Bengaluru after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Citizens vented their ire across social media as apartments, major roads leading to offices were choc-a-bloc with traffic amidst waterlogging.
In Pics | Bengaluru flooded; traffic snarls, waterlogging push city to a halt
Major arterial roads and large swathes of Bengaluru have flooded once again after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday (Sept. 4) night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
Weekend outings turned out to be a nightmare for thousands as traffic crawled on waterlogged roads and cab and auto drivers refused rides. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
The Outer Ring Road has flooded once again near the RMZ Ecospace technology park, just days after witnessing some of the worst waterlogging in recent memory. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
The IT hub has been facing the fury of citizens as many of the regions especially those in Silicon Valley corridors have been affected. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
So great was the force of rainwater that it gushed into some stations as choked manholes overflowed. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
Rainwater was more than three feet deep in the railway underbridges at Majestic, Okalipuram and Kasturinagar. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
The floodgates opened into shopping streets such as Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, KG Road, and Shivajinagar. Many apartment complexes were also flooded. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
A yellow alert has been issued for Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month. Credit: DH Photo/ SK Dinesh
The HSR layout traffic took to Twitter and issued a traffic advisory as major roads witnessed waterlogging and route blockages. Credit: Twitter/hsrltrafficps
The incessant rain caused inconvenience to daily commuters. Credit: Twitter/hsrltrafficps
A car got stuck in the water near the echo world ORR area while other commuters manoeuvred their vehicles through the inundated road. Credit: Twitter/hsrltrafficps
Dr B R Ambedkar Veedhi road caved following heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
News in Pics, Sept 5, 2022: Best shots from the world
This aerial photograph shows makeshift tents for people displaced due to the floods after heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A flood-affected woman sits with her child under the shade of a charpai at a makeshift camp in Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A model displays a creation from the Heaven Gaia by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A devotee carries an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for immersion in the Bay of Bengal on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People stand in front of images of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Firefighters douse the rubble of a restaurant complex destroyed by a missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on September 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Cardinals and Bishops attend, under the rain, a Pope's beatification mass of late Pope John Paul I, on September 4, 2022 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo