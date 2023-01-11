Today's Horoscope - January 12, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 12, 2023
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 9.
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 7.
Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3.
A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6.
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 4.
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more, but it will even out in the long run. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 3.
Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today.great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 7.
Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Agate. Lucky Number: 1.
Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 2.
Auto Expo 2023 | Check out all the launches and reveals
India's flagship motor show, the Auto Expo, several editions of which got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returned after three years. While some major manufacturers did not participate in the 2023 edition of the expo, the show still saw some interesting launches and reveals. Take a look...
Auto Expo 2023 | Check out all the launches and reveals
The American engineering and robotics company—Boston Dynamics— showcased its quadruped Spot robot at Hyundai's pavilion during the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo
Electric bike maker Tork Motors, which plans to expand its retail network to 72 cities by March 2024, launched the Kratos X bike at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo
Tata's Sierra EV was also launched at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo
Tata Motors also showcased the Avinya concept car as a precursor of a range of new electric models with an enhanced range of 500 kms and above. The company showcased 12 cars, including five electric models, and 14 trucks, including ones powered by hydrogen fuel cells, as it looks to deepen its electric vehicle push. Credit: Reuters Photo
A car on display at the Morris Garages pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Credit: AFP Photo
Toyota displayed its premium utility vehicle Hilux at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Credit: AFP Photo
Global automotive brand MG Motor unveiled the next-gen Hector, which will be available in five variants and will start from Rs 14.72L lakh (ex-showroom). Credit: PTI Photo
The Auto Expo 2023 also saw the global unveiling of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV, eVX, which is slated to hit the market by 2025. Credit: PTI Photo
Greaves Cotton unveiled its new Made-in-India products across two- and three-wheeler categories, including the e2ws Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG, and Ampere NXU. Credit: PTI Photo
Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) introduced the Italian bicycle brand Benelli Bike in India and also launched a superbike Keeway SR250 at Auto Expo 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Ashok Leyland demonstrated its range of vehicles, which would be powered by electric and hydrogen options. In this photo, MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal is seen unveiling a truck, the Boss EV. Credit: PTI Photo
Auto Expo 2023: SRK unveils all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
Hyundai Motor India launched its all-electric model Ioniq 5 priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) on January 11. The model which is based on the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP was launched by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Auto Expo 2023: SRK unveils all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes at the Auto Expo 2023 as he unveiled Hyundai's new electric car. Credit: AFP Photo
The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will come at an introductory price of ₹44.95 Lakh and will reportedly run 631km on a single charge. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the launch. Credit: AFP Photo
Hyundai Motors India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg and Shah Rukh Khan pose for a picture. Credit: PTI Photo
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is the second car in India after the Kona Electric to offer an all-electric powertrain. Credit: AFP Photo
SRK, who is currently the brand ambassador of Hyundai, recently completed 25 years with the brand. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK strikes his signature pose. Credit: AFP Photo
Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan's 'wedding' pics flood social media
Bollywood's star entertainer Rakhi Sawant and her longtime boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani have reportedly married each other in a secret and cozy wedding ceremony. While the couple is yet to make an offcial announcement, the pictures from their wedding have flooded social media.
Rakhi Sawant secretly weds Adil Khan Durrani, pics go viral
Wedding pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have gone viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/@iamadilkhandurrani
In the photos, they could be seen wearing garlands and signing papers. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rakhi donned a pink colour sharara and covered her head with a dupatta while Adil opted to wear a simple black shirt and jeans. Credit: Special Arrangement
Even though no official announcement has been made by the couple yet, they reportedly had an intimate court marriage. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rakhi has been dating Adil for quite some time now. In May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement about their relationship. Credit: Instagram/@iamadilkhandurrani
The couple have been under spotlight since she made the announcement. They have been sharing a number of videos on Instagram and have also done music videos together. Credit: Instagram/@iamadilkhandurrani
Golden Globe: From Priyanka to Deepika, Indian actresses' outfits over the years
While the nation is praising M M Keeravani and the team members of RRR for their impressive win at the Golden Globes Awards 2023, here we look back at the times when Indian celebrities made an impression on the red carpet.
Golden Globe: From Priyanka to Deepika, Indian actresses' looks over the years
- 2 /8
Actress Tabu, who played Gita Patel in Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi', graced the Golden Globe 2013 in a red saree with a golden border. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /8
Frieda Pinto wowed all in a strapless Prada gown and Chopard jewels at the Golden Globes in 2012. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /8
Priyanka Chopra made a rocking debut at the Golden Globe award in 2017 in a golden body-hugging sequin gown. Since then, she has been a regular attendee at the award show and has always put her best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Deepika Padukone was the second Indian star to grace the 2017 Golden Globe red carpet. She was seen wearing a yellow Ralph Lauren gown. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /8
Beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai made heads turn in sheer saree by Manish Malhotra at Golden Globes 2019. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /8
Versatile actress Neena Gupta graced the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. She picked a Wendell Rodrick’s saree for the award gala. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /8
At the Golden Globes 2020, Priyanka Chopra donned a striking pink gown. Credit: Reuters Photo