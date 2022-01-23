Today's Horoscope - January 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | You can make changes that will enhance your appearance. Enjoy taking courses or lecturing others. You have a natural flair for communication, and you can put this to good use today. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 7
Gemini | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Cancer | Try not to evade important issues, you might find yourself backed into a corner with no room for negotiation. Tax rebates, insurance money, gifts make the day financially hefty for you. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | When love comes calling, you pretend to hide behind a stack of logical explanations. Love doesn’t quite work that way and you know it. Take your special one for a long drive and speak your heart out. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact, you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day, the matter or issue will find a resolution. Lucky Colour: Vanilla. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or two is feeling threatened, what you can do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6
News in Pics, January 22: Best photos from around the world
Baby Jonas is here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages on Friday that they welcomed their first child together. Credit: Reuters Photo
Carnival samba school parades in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, scheduled for the end of February, were postponed to April due to the new wave of covid infections, authorities said January 21, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Water flowing from a manhole floods an intersection in Oita early on January 22, 2022, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast in southwestern Japan. Credit: AFP Photo
People look at the general view of Toledo city, after the Japan Convention Bureau (Yakei) in collaboration with the Japan Tourism Office of Spain, recognised the medieval city of Toledo with the most beautiful panoramic view of the world at night, near Madrid, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
At least two people where killed and one wounded after a shooting at the Xcaret hotel complex near Cancun, Mexico's main Caribbean destination, authorities reported Friday. The shooting attack occurred when a man of Canadian origin shot three people of the same nationality. Credit: AFP Photo
The Zephyr Theater ice maze is known as the largest ice maze in the United States, it was designed by Franz Hall of The Zephyr Theatre. Construction required 10,742 square feet of ice in 2,900 blocks, and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs. Credit: AFP Photo
One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam on January 22, 2022 at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Try not to be distracted when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It’s in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | You have two choices; Get out on your own, or bend to your partner’s whims. Involvement in financial schemes will be followed by losses. You will feel the limitations if you have been overdoing it. Avoid lending or borrowing. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | In a relationship, you are in a confrontational mode. Not really a tactical approach. Get your facts right before you confront your loved one. Travel plans need working out. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8
Leo | Avoid being too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 1
Libra | A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted than you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day! Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Your hunches based on past experiences will prove spot-on in business matters. Good progress is possible if you plan ahead. Meticulous attention to detail is necessary however if you want to excel. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | Try not to let your stubborn nature get the better of you today. Channel your energy into passion, not childish outbursts of temper. Creative pursuits and time spent with friends will salvage your ill-temper. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 1
Pisces | The day starts off on a positive note with a close friend being very supportive. While finances are still under check, your outgoing personality wins the day. Travel plans take shape. Mercury in your sign promotes all forms of communication. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 5
Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with National War Memorial flame; see pics
UPDATED : Jan 21 2022, 19:29 IST
The Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame for soldiers at India Gate, was merged with the torch at the National War Memorial on January 21, 2022. The historical step from the Centre came just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
The Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame for soldiers at India Gate, was merged with the torch at the National War Memorial on January 21, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
The historical step from the Centre came just a few days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna presided over the ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Air Marshal B R Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, places a wreath at National War Memorial, during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Amar Jawan Jyoti flame burns for one last time, before it was extinguished for merging with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A torch lit from Amar Jawan Jyoti flame being taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A torch being lit from Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Security personnel pay gun salute to Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate, during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A torch being lit from Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be taken to National War Memorial for merging it with the flame at the Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Security personnel at India Gate during a ceremony to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with flame at National War Memorial, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi pips Biden, Trudeau and tops in global leaders approval ratings - In Pics
UPDATED : Jan 21 2022, 22:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of Global Leader Approval Rating - a survey conducted by US-based data intelligence company, Morning Consult Political Intelligence. The survey had 12 powerful leaders from the world, including PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list with the highest approval rating of 71%. Credit: PTI Photo
President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was positioned second with the approval rating of 66%. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi secured third place with 60% approval ratings. Credit: AFP Photo
With 48% of approval ratings, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida secured fourth position. Credit: AFP Photo
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz grabbed fifth spot with 44% approval ratings. Credit: Reuters Photo
US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau shared the sixth place with 43% approval ratings. Credit: Reuters Photo
With 41% approval ratings, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison secured seventh position. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez got 40% approval ratings in the survey and was positioned eight on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
South Korean President Moon Jae-in stood ninth on the list with 38% approval ratings. Credit: Reuters Photo
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is ranked at number 10 with 37% approval ratings. Credit: Reuters Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron stood at number 11 with 34% approval ratings. Credit: AFP Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an approval rating of only 26% and occupied the last position.