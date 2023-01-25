Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 25 2023, 09:48 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Stay away from get-rich-quick types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lime-green. Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be a level of light-heartedness. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Do not react too harshly when dealing with partners. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don’t be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don’t reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 1
- 13 /13
Pisces | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 14:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Jammu and Kashmir | Urmila Matondkar | India News | Congress | Indian Politics |
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota on January 24. Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran and a beanie, Matondkar was seen interacting with Gandhi as they marched along.
- 1 /7
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
- 2 /7
Bollywood actress turned politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) member Urmila Matondkar joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 24. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 3 /7
Urmila made her presence felt in the Yatra despite having distanced herself from the Congress party in 2019 citing 'petty in-house politics'. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 4 /7
Urmila's pictures from the Bharat Jodo Yatra have gone viral on social media and are getting mixed reactions from netizens. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 5 /7
Urmila Matondar also posted a video on social media that showed her walking with Gandhi. 'Walk for Unity, Affinity, Equality and Fraternity,' she tweeted.
- 6 /7
'When stars join, the journey becomes brighter,' the grand old party tweeted in Hindi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A glimpse of Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Gandhi during the foot march as it winds its way through Nagrota in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Know more about the 21 heroes after whom Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 15:43 IST
News | India News | Andaman & Nicobar islands | Andaman Islands | Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Indian Army |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. The move is a tribute to India's heroes, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Here we list the details of the 21 Indian heroes after whom the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were named. Take a look...
- 1 /23
Know more about the 21 heroes after whom Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named
- 2 /23
On the occasion of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /23
Somnath Sharma: He received the first Param Vir Chakra posthumously in 1950 for his exceptional bravery while leading his men on a fighting patrol to Budgam village in Kashmir while evicting Pakistani raiders from Srinagar airport in November 1947. Credit: NAMO App
- 4 /23
Karam Singh: Hon Captain Karam Singh was awarded the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in 1948 when Jammu & Kashmir came under attack. Credit: Twitter/@banasinghpvc
- 5 /23
Ram Raghoba Rane: Major Ram Raghoba Rane played an important role in the Indo-Pak war in 1948. He fought tirelessly for more than 72 hours, clearing the route for Indian tanks to advance in Rajouri. Credit: Twitter/@capt_amarinder
- 6 /23
Jadunath Singh: Nayak Jadunath Singh was awarded a Param Vir Chakra posthumously for single-handedly attacking at the enemy despite being heavily injured. Credit: NAMO App
- 7 /23
Piru Singh: Havildar Piru Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his brave sacrifice after he destroyed the enemy position at an occupied hill feature at Thithwal in J&K in 1948. Credit: NAMO App
- 8 /23
GS Salaria: Captain GS Salaria was the only recipient of this coveted award given to a soldier in an UN operation. He was part of an UN operation in Congo in 1961, where his contingent established a UN roadblock by thwarting strong rebel forces. Credit: Twitter/@adgpi
- 9 /23
Dhan Singh Thapa: Lt Colonel Dhan Singh Thapa is known for his valour in the operation against the Chinese in 1962. He killed many Chinese troops in a hand-to-hand fight in the deep trenches. Credit: NAMO App
- 10 /23
Joginder Singh: Though heavily outnumbered, Subedar Joginder Singh led his troops against a Chinese assault in 1962 and defended his post until he was wounded and captured. Singh was martyred from his injuries while in Chinese custody. Credit: NAMO App
- 11 /23
Shaitan Singh: Major Shaitan Singh PVC, fought off over 1000 Chinese soldiers at an altitude of over 18,000 feet J&K in 1962. Despite heavy artillery shelling and fierce assaults, Major Shaitan Singh and other soldiers throttled the Chinese advancement. Credit: NAMO App
- 12 /23
Abdul Hamid: CQMH Abdul Hamid was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the Indo-Pak war of 1965. Credit: NAMO App
- 13 /23
Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore: Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore was awarded posthumously for his bravery displayed during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Credit: NAMO App
- 14 /23
Lance Naik Albert Ekka: Albert Ekka was martyred in action in the Battle of Gangasagar, during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ekka was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest award for valour in the face of the enemy. Credit: NAMO App
- 15 /23
Hoshiar Singh: Major Hoshiar Singh was successfully led a company of 3 GRENADIERS and captured the enemy after a fierce hand-to-hand fight during India-Pakistan War in 1971. Credit: NAMO App
- 16 /23
Arun Khetarpal: Second Lt Arun Khetarpal made the supreme sacrifice for the Indian Army during the 1971 War with Pakistan in The Battle of Bassantar. He was awarded the hallowed PVC, India's highest wartime honour. He was just 21 when he destroyed seven Pakistan Patton tanks in the battle. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 17 /23
Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon: Flying Officer Sekhon was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his lone defence of Srinagar Air Base against a PAF air raid during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Credit: NAMO App
- 18 /23
Ramaswamy Parameswaran: Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour during a search operation in Sri Lanka in 1987. Credit: NAMO App
- 19 /23
Subedar Bana Singh: Subedar Bana Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest wartime gallantry medal in India for his bravery during Operation Rajiv in 1987. Credit: NAMO App
- 20 /23
Vikram Batra: Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor for his bravery during an assault in Operation Vijay where inspired his troops to capture Point 4875. Credit: NAMO App
- 21 /23
Manoj Kumar Pandey: Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey was martyred during Operation Vijay where he was tasked to clear Khalubar Ridge in Batalik, Jammu & Kashmir. He fearlessly assaulted the enemy, killing four enemy troops and destroying two bunkers before laying down his life for the nation. Credit: NAMO App
- 22 /23
Sanjay Kumar: Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his part in the Operation Vijay. Credit: NAMO App
- 23 /23
Yogender Singh Yadav: Subedar Major Grenadier Yogendra Yadav from Meerut, a soldier who killed 17 Pakistani soldiers alone, was martyred in Kargil in the historic war of 1999. Credit: Twitter/@adgpi
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Jan 24, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 04:23 ISTNovak Djokovic | Ukraine | Kuwait | Indian Army |
- 1 /7
Mourners carry the boxes containing the bodies of victims of a building which collapsed the day before, during the burial in a cemetery in Syria's war-damaged northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
This photograph shows French surfer Maxime Huscenot during a training session in Hossegor, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Ukrainian serviceman fires an RPG towards a Russian position, on a frontline position in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
This aerial view shows the top of al-Hamra tower through heavy fog obscuring the rest of the skyline of Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he competes against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 01:54 ISTVirgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky colour: Scarlet. Lucky number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Tan. Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.News from abroad fortunate. Lucky colour: Lavender. Lucky number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky colour: Lilac. Lucky number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky colour: Jade. Lucky number: 7.
- 8 /13
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky colour: Peach. Lucky number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. Lucky colour: Honey. Lucky number: 1.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 6.
- 13 /13
Pisces | A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 5.