Today's Horoscope - January 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 26 2023, 01:13 IST
Aries | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Brick-red. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with vamental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills. Colour: Blue Number: 8
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Auburn. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 8
Republic Day 2023: Famous places across India illuminated
UPDATED : Jan 25 2023, 23:07 IST
Famous places across the country were illuminated in the colours of the national flag to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day.
R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolor
NDMC Convention Centre illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai's CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. Credit: PTI Photo
BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is illuminated in the colours of tricolour on the eve of Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court of India is illuminated in the colours of national flag on the Republic Day's eve, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Raisina Hills illuminated ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Mantralaya building lit up with tricolour on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@dayakamPR
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
UPDATED : Jan 25 2023, 23:10 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' opened to massive celebrations, bringing back days of hooting, whistling and dancing in the aisles, in packed single and multi screen theatres across the country. Fans of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham celebrate as they thronged in large numbers to single screen theatres and multiplexes to watch the movie at a cinema hall. Take a look at the pictures.
'Pathaan' releases: Nationwide frenzy for SRK
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' released today and his fans left no stone untured to make it a grand success. Fans accross the nation celebrated the release in grand manner, bringing back the movie madness in theatres. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of SRK pose outside a cinema hall as they arrive to watch 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Large number of SRK fans wait to enter the multiplex to watch his comeback movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan play dhols as they celerbate the release of his movie 'Pathaan' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
A young SRK fan poses in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' outside a cinema hall in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Club members shout slogans outside a theatre during the first day first show of Bollywood movie Pathaan, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Police keep a strict vigil outside a theatre on the first day show of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan', in Karad. Credit: PTI Photo
Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan carry out a procession to celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK fans stand in a queue as they wait to watch the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' at a cinema hall in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jan 25 2023, 09:48 IST
Today's Horoscope - January 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Stay away from get-rich-quick types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lime-green. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be a level of light-heartedness. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Do not react too harshly when dealing with partners. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | Don’t be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don’t reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 1
Pisces | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Pathaan: Interesting facts about SRK's comeback movie
UPDATED : Jan 25 2023, 14:53 IST
Shah Rukh Khan | Entertainment News | Bollywood news | pathaan |
As Shah Rukh Khan's action film Pathaan hits the theatres today January 25, here we list some fun facts about the movie that every SRK fan should know.
'Pathaan': Interesting facts about SRK's comeback movie Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood film 'Pathaan' is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after five years since 'Zero' 2018. Apparently this is the longest time SRK has been away from the big screen for the last four years. Credit: Special Arrangement
Shah Rukh Khan has a long association with Yash Raj Films and this is his ninth film with YRF. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actress that filmmaker Siddharth Anand has repeated in his films. Earlier, Deepika was seen in 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' in 2008. Credit: Special Arrangement
Not many know that the fighting scenes in the spy universe are inspired from WWE wrestling moves. SRK's kick was taken from Shawn Michaels 'Sweet Chin Music' while John Abraham's punch was taken from Roman Reigns 'Superman Punch'. Credit: Special Arrangement
SRK's Pathaan is the first Indian movie to be filmed with IMAX cameras. Credit: Special Arrangement
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pair is always 100% successful at the box office and everyone has pinned hope that 'Pathaan' will continue their winning streak. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is YRF's 4th spy universe franchise after Ek Tha 'Tiger' (2012), 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'War' (2019). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is made on a grand scale with 40+ lavishly overseas, one of the expensive Bollywood films ever to be made. Credit: Special Arrangement
The stunts has been choreographed by Casey O'Neill who has worked as Stunt Coordinator on Hollywood film 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Besharam Rang' song from the movie crossed a whopping 100 million views in just 10 days. Credit: Special Arrangement