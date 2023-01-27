Celebrity couple K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty have become the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on January 23. The duo got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The newlyweds were showered with some really expensive luxurious gifts after their wedding. Here we list some of the exquisite gifts K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty received at their wedding.