Today's Horoscope - January 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries| Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores .If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage. Lucky Colour: gold. Lucky Number: 8
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: saffron. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius| You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: ochre. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn| You develop a keen interest in the occult. With your natural gift of the psychic, you have unusual experiences. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius | Family matters dominate. Most misunderstandings arise due to lack of proper information. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Be especially careful with financial matters, because you could be overconfident of your success. A savings plan would be put across to you which will be viable to you in the long run, but read the fine print before you sign. A loved one puts forward an interesting proposition to buy a house. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mumbai's very own 'cherry blossom' season is here. For those who cannot experience the phenomenon first-hand, here are a few photographs shared by photographer Ujwal Puri on social media. Check it out...
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is smeared in pink as 'cherry blossom' season begins. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Although similar to Japan's famous cherry blossoms, these blossoms belong to a different flower. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Tabebuia rosea, also called pink poui, and rosy trumpet tree, blossoms once in a year painting the city in pink. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
These plants typically flower between December and February. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The Eastern Express Highway between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli in Mumbai is peppered with these pink blossoms. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The sight of pink flowers carpeting the entire road has passersby mesmerised. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The blossoms also attracts innumerable visitors. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at box office on its release day
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie 'Pathaan' has broken all the previous records as the movie minted a whopping 55 crore net in India and registered the highest-ever first-day collection for a Hindi film. The movie 'Pathaan' collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on the first day of its release. Here we list the 10 new achievements and records of Pathaan...
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at the box office on its release day
'Pathaan' is the widest Hindi release of all time in India. The total screen count now is 8,000 worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record of the highest grossing Hindi film on its release day. The movie has collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on its first day of the release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record for highest grossing first day for a non holiday release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is YRF's third film to cross Rs. 50 Cr+ net box office collections on the first day after WAR (Rs 53.35 Cr) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Cr). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' ($ 4.4 million) is the third biggest movie for SRK which has witnessed highest opening in overseas after 'Dilwale' ($3.4 million) and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' ($3.5 million). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day film for Deepika Padukone as well. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pathaan is now the first-ever Hindi movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release. The movie reportedly has made more than Rs 106 crore in gross global box office collections. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Yash Raj Films. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' (55 crore) has surpassed the 'Baahubali's 41 crore record to become the all time highest Day 1 Hindi net on holiday. Credit: Special Arrangement
News In Pics, January 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Ukrainian teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov, 45, stands in his former school, destroyed in April 2022 when the surrounding area became the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in Shandrigolovo, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
The waste and debris were carried into the Drina River from neighbouring municipalities in Bosnia and the neighbouring countries of Serbia and Montenegro after the recent floods. Local authorities fear that the defences will break down under the increased load and give way, causing another ecological disaster and endangering the nearby Visegrad hydroelectric plant. Credit: AFP Photo
A spokesman for the U.N. food agency says malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, healthcare and other critical support to people, but distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. Credit: AP Photo
An Afghan boy sorts traditional sweets at a factory in Jalalabad. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Cricketer Akshar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony
Indian cricketer Akshar Patel, who did extremely well in the recently concluded T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara on January 26.
Cricketer Akshar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony
Indian all-rounder Akshar Patel married his longtime girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony in Vadodara on January 26, 2023. Credit: Special Arrangement
Several photos from his wedding surfaced online. Credit: Special Arrangement
Akshar's friends and family attended the wedding. In this photo, cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and his wife are seen posing with the newlyweds. Credit: Special Arrangement
Akshar wore an off-white sherwani while Meha opted for a matching white lehenga paired with a heavy neckpiece and earrings. Credit: Special Arrangement
Check out this adorable picture of Akshar Patel and Meha Patel from their dreamy wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
Akshar and Meha pose with ex-cricketer Mohammad Kaif at the sangeet ceremony in Vadodara. Credit: Special Arrangement
Akshay and Meha were said to have been dating for the last ten years and Akshay had shared adorable pictures of his lady love on social media several times. Credit: Instagram/@akshar.patel
Akshay and Meha got engaged last year in an intimate ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@meha2026
Akshay Patel and Meha Patel during their engagement ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@meha2026