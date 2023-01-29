Today's Horoscope - January 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: brown. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | A disappointment or setback you have experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 1
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won’t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don’t take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another’s opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: mustard. Lucky number: 2
News In Pics, Jan 28, 2023: Photos from the world
UPDATED : Jan 28 2023, 08:44 ISTRussia-Ukraine crisis | Russia | Ukraine | Water Pollution | Israel | Palestine | Iran | Stefanos Tsitsipas |
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his partner upon her arrival from Kyiv at Kramatorsk train station on January 27, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Mourners proceed bearing a cross and a coffin with the body of Tanzanian student, Nemes Tarimo, whose body arrived at his homeplace in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 27, 2023, after he was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine after being recruited in jail. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph taken on January 26, 2023 shows waste and debris floating behind a primitive floating fender on the river Drina, near Visegrad, eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: AFP Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serves against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on January 27, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Italy's Sara Conti celebrates with the Italian flag during the winner's ceremony of the Pairs - Free Skating competition of the 2023 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, on January 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries| Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores .If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage. Lucky Colour: gold. Lucky Number: 8
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: saffron. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius| You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Lucky Colour: ochre. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn| You develop a keen interest in the occult. With your natural gift of the psychic, you have unusual experiences. You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius | Family matters dominate. Most misunderstandings arise due to lack of proper information. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Be especially careful with financial matters, because you could be overconfident of your success. A savings plan would be put across to you which will be viable to you in the long run, but read the fine print before you sign. A loved one puts forward an interesting proposition to buy a house. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
UPDATED : Jan 27 2023, 14:45 IST
Mumbai's very own 'cherry blossom' season is here. For those who cannot experience the phenomenon first-hand, here are a few photographs shared by photographer Ujwal Puri on social media. Check it out...
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is smeared in pink as 'cherry blossom' season begins. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Although similar to Japan's famous cherry blossoms, these blossoms belong to a different flower. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Tabebuia rosea, also called pink poui, and rosy trumpet tree, blossoms once in a year painting the city in pink. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
These plants typically flower between December and February. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The Eastern Express Highway between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli in Mumbai is peppered with these pink blossoms. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The sight of pink flowers carpeting the entire road has passersby mesmerised. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
The blossoms also attracts innumerable visitors. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at box office on its release day
UPDATED : Jan 27 2023, 14:33 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie 'Pathaan' has broken all the previous records as the movie minted a whopping 55 crore net in India and registered the highest-ever first-day collection for a Hindi film. The movie 'Pathaan' collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on the first day of its release. Here we list the 10 new achievements and records of Pathaan...
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at the box office on its release day
'Pathaan' is the widest Hindi release of all time in India. The total screen count now is 8,000 worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record of the highest grossing Hindi film on its release day. The movie has collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on its first day of the release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record for highest grossing first day for a non holiday release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is YRF's third film to cross Rs. 50 Cr+ net box office collections on the first day after WAR (Rs 53.35 Cr) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Cr). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' ($ 4.4 million) is the third biggest movie for SRK which has witnessed highest opening in overseas after 'Dilwale' ($3.4 million) and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' ($3.5 million). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day film for Deepika Padukone as well. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pathaan is now the first-ever Hindi movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release. The movie reportedly has made more than Rs 106 crore in gross global box office collections. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Yash Raj Films. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' (55 crore) has surpassed the 'Baahubali's 41 crore record to become the all time highest Day 1 Hindi net on holiday. Credit: Special Arrangement