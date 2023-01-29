Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie 'Pathaan' has broken all the previous records as the movie minted a whopping 55 crore net in India and registered the highest-ever first-day collection for a Hindi film. The movie 'Pathaan' collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on the first day of its release. Here we list the 10 new achievements and records of Pathaan...