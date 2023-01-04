Today's Horoscope - January 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your flamboyance and love of dramatic flair will make you the centre of attraction at social gatherings, and you love it. But though a big cat in your behaviour, you are diffident and shy at baring your heart to the loved one. Go on – be brave. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | You are upset that those living with you aren’t pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Lucky Colour: Tomato red. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Cocoa brown. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Corn yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. Lucky Colour: Carrot. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air.A lucky day with a fun outing at the end. Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you. Lucky Colour: Mint-green. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let down at some core level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Aubergine. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Lucky Colour: Beet red. Lucky Number: 7
