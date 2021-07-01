Today's Horoscope - July 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. Lucky Colour: Pista-Green. Lucky Number: 4
Taurus | Emotional outbursts are also possible. Financial transactions go smoothly. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7
Gemini | Links with overseas, higher education or legal people could benefit. It's a day for adventures. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 9
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn | Much emotional support and love comes from your significant other. Curb grandiose ideas and keep it simple. Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7
