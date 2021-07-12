Today's Horoscope - July 13, 2021
Aries | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Travel should be on your agenda. Money matters go smoothly while you tend to overspend. Conflict with a friend about a minor issue escalates | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Unexpected money passes through your hands now. Speculations and romance are not viable. An agreement could fall easily into place. People are sympathetic to your career needs | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you — emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today | Lucky Number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Purple | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. Past troubled emotions will devolve. Small details occupy your mind today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.The day could reveal important information about so-called friends | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Numbers: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Cars, buildings swept away as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal's Dharamshala
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Owing to a flash flood at Manjhi Khad area adjoining Dharamsala, two buildings were swept away while several others were reported to be damaged, the video clips showed. Let's take a look at the damage caused due to flash floods: (Credit: PTI Photos)
In Pics | Cars, buildings swept away as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal's Dharamshala
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh while bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Dharamshala.
The flash floods also damaged a bridge on the Mandi-Pathankot highway after which traffic was stopped on both sides, leading to a traffic jam.
A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes, video clips showed.
A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels were inundated.
In this photo, you can see villagers trying to remove a car stuck in the rubble after heavy rains at Bajaura in Kullu.
The district administration is said to be making elaborate arrangements for the safety of the tourists staying in Dharamsala and its surrounding areas.
Officials have been directed to complete relief and rehabilitation immediately. Meanwhile, control rooms have been set up and steps have also been taken to make the weather forecast available to people.
A crane is seen removing a vehicle stuck in flood water near Bhagsunag, in McLeodganj near Dharamshala.
Massive crowds seen at Bengaluru's Sunday Bazaar — See pictures
Images of massive crowds of people at Bengaluru’s famous Sunday Baazaar on July 11 is doing rounds online. Authorities allowed the Sunday bazaar to reopen after some relaxation in the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown relaxation, in Bengaluru.
(Image Credit: DH Photos/MS Manjunath)
Massive crowds seen at Bengaluru's Sunday Bazaar — See pictures
Pictures of massive crowds at Bengaluru’s famous Sunday Bazaar taken on July 11 has been doing the rounds online.
Going by the visuals, people can be seen flouting social distancing norms.
People were seen jostling against each other as they shopped at the Sunday Bazaar.
Authorities allowed the Sunday bazaar to reopen as part of relaxation in the ongoing Covid-19-induced lockdown in Bengaluru.
Bella Hadid wows in golden lung necklace with topless gown at Cannes Film Festival
Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned all by walking the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black avant-garde gown paired with a ‘golden lungs’ necklace.
Bella Hadid wows in golden lung necklace with topless gown at Cannes Film Festival
Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned all by walking the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a black avant-garde gown paired with a ‘golden lungs’ necklace. Credit: Reuters Photo
Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022collection collection. Credit: Reuters Photo
She complemented her looks by putting a high bun with ruby drop earrings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bella Hadid looks stunning a topless black gown with a jaw-dropping lung necklace covering her breasts. Credit: Reuters Photo
Her bold and daring outfit garnered a lot of appreciation from fans all over. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bella Hadid blows kisses as she walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bella Hadid sashays down the red carpet in style. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bella Hadid gets clicked on the 2021 Cannes red carpet. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bella Hadid poses for the cameras at the Cannes red carpet. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Ahmedabad takes out Rath Yatra, Amit Shah performs aarti
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was carried out in Ahmedabad on July 12 in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the temple and performed aarti before kicking off the Rath Yatra. The yatra was taken out amid the Covid-19 curfew with only five vehicles in view of the pandemic.
Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra
The 144th annual rath yatra of Lord Jagannath was held without the usual festive spirit and crowds and culminated in four hours, instead of the usual 12 hours, amid heavy security as the general public was not allowed to participate in it in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
The Rath Yatra was carried out in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel on July 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the temple and performed aarti before kicking off the Rath Yatra. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Amit Shah visits Jagannath temple during Rath Yatra festival in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Curfew was imposed early in the morning along the entire procession route to stop people from gathering on the roads. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani offers prayers at Jagannath Temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Decorated elephants are seen during the annual 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees stand near chariots inside the premises of a temple on the eve of the annual 'Rath Yatra' festival, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees chant religious hymns inside a temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo