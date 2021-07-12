Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Owing to a flash flood at Manjhi Khad area adjoining Dharamsala, two buildings were swept away while several others were reported to be damaged, the video clips showed. Let's take a look at the damage caused due to flash floods: (Credit: PTI Photos)