Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru on July 18. Several top leaders from Congress paid homage to Chandy in Bengaluru before his mortal remains were taken to Thiruvananthapuram where a massive crowd of party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered at the airport to pay their last respects. His body will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in the Kottayam district of the state on July 19 and the funeral would be held on July 20.