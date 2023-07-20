Today's Horoscope - July 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Colour: Pink | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable . Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Colour: Purple Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Colour: Lavender | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Beige | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Red | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Colour: Tan | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Orange | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Colour: Pink | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: burgundy Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: Linen | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Red | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert
Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.
- 1 /10
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next day and issued a high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The heavy downpour on Wednesday (July 19) caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Heavy rains and wind also uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles in some areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A commuter rides through a pothole-ridden road in Juinagar after monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Powai Lake overflows due to heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
A young woman crosses the road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
A traffic police personnel manages traffic during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Commuters riding through rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, July 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Bilal takes care of his pony 'Raju' at Sheshnag during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports
Here we list the top ten most powerful passports in the world, according to a report recently released by Henley Passport Index.
- 1 /11
In Pics | World's top 10 most powerful passports. Credit: Unsplash Photos
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Estonia and Iceland stand at tenth position with free access to 182 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
- 3 /11
Rank 9 |The ninth spot was taken by Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia. They have free access to 183 countries. Credit: Unsplash Photos
- 4 /11
Rank 8 | Lithuania and the United States are in the eighth position with free access to 184 countries. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Rank 7 |The seventh position was taken by Greece and Canada. They have free access to 185 countries. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Rank 6 | Sixth on the list are Australia, Hungary and Poland with free access to 186 countries. Credit: Pexels/@Nataliya Vaitkevich
- 7 /11
Rank 5 | Malta, Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland have access to 187 countries and rank fifth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /11
Rank 4 | With free access to 188 countries, Ireland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom rank fourth on the list. Credit: Unsplash Photos
- 9 /11
Rank 3 | The third position was secured by Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden. These countries have free access to 189 countries. Credit: Pexels/@nappy
- 10 /11
Rank 2 | Germany, Italy and Spain share the second spot with free access to 190 countries. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 11 /11
Rank 1 | Singapore has the most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to as many as 192 countries in the world. Credit: Twitter/@Naija_PR
RIP Oommen Chandy: Thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'
Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru on July 18. Several top leaders from Congress paid homage to Chandy in Bengaluru before his mortal remains were taken to Thiruvananthapuram where a massive crowd of party leaders, workers, and supporters gathered at the airport to pay their last respects. His body will be taken by road to his hometown of Puthuppally in the Kottayam district of the state on July 19 and the funeral would be held on July 20.
- 1 /11
RIP Oommen Chandy: Thousands gather to pay homage to 'leader of masses'
- 2 /11
Congress veteran A K Antony gets emotional while paying his last respects to former Kerala CM and his close friend Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoles the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's wife Maryamma and son Chandy Oommen. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Congress Sevadal workers carry the coffin of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to an ambulance outside the airport after his body was brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special aircraft. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/INCIndia
- 6 /11
Mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy being taken to Kerala from Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Supporters of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy gather in Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Family members of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy mourn his demise. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 11 /11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences to family members of Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo