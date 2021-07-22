Today's Horoscope - July 22, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Not the time to be aggressive at work. For the straightforward Aries, diplomacy is difficult but it has to be acquired. New skills in work earn you respect. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. | Lucky Colour: Mint-green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Romance may be a little low-key today. Travel plans take shape, a trip abroad notwithstanding. You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Time to catch up with friend you neglected. Your special one is ready to make a commitment. A sibling proves irksome. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative| Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Try to curb an inclination for sarcasm or indiscreet speech today. Romance blooms. A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your efforts can bring you recognition. Enjoy social as well as business meetings. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Siblings bring luck. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. Spend as much time as you need to iron out working issues and conditions. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces |Finances still look disorganised. But leisure activities, speculations and romance highlighted. Your business style is incredible today. Health needs care. A trip proves fruitful. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
