Today's Horoscope - July 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again, Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
- 3 /13
Taurus | Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 1
- 4 /13
Gemini | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7
- 5 /13
Cancer | A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number:6
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: indigo. Lucky Number: 8
- 8 /13
Libra | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 2
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 9
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The moon makes you moony. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 4
- 13 /13
Pisces | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7
