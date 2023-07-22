Today's Horoscope – July 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 22 2023, 23:15 IST
Aries Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – July 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Colour: Jade | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Lucky Colour: gold. Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Cream | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Plum | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Mint-Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Honey | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Colour: Ivory | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Your ideas are good but ensure that they are realistic and practical. colour: Jade Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Saffron | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Colour: Brown Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Colour: Purple Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life Colour: Mustard Number: 8 | Credit: PixabayPisces | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life Colour: Mustard Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, July 22, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 22 2023, 08:07 ISTIndia News | World news | Manipur | Narendra Modi | Israel | rains | Rainfall | Monsoon Season |
- 1 /5
A protester holds a placard during a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
People wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri, in Mumbai, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, gets a shower at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, U.S. battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Protesters hold flags as they march in demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul on a road in Shoresh, Israel, which leads to Jerusalem, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, July 21, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 21 2023, 07:47 ISTWorld news | India News | Maharashtra | Protests | Karnataka |
- 1 /5
Locals on a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall, at Nalasopara in Palghar district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai with party MLAs stages a protest at Vidhana Soudha against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Members of the Jain community stage a protest against the killing of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Karnataka, in Jabalpur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Family members of the people trapped under the rubble after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
A protester sits as fire emerges during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 18:03 IST
News | India News | Mumbaikars | Mumbai Rains | Mumbai rain | Maharashtra News |
Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.
- 1 /10
Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, put on high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours throwing normal life out of gear. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next day and issued a high alert. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
The heavy downpour on Wednesday (July 19) caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Heavy rains and wind also uprooted trees causing damage to vehicles in some areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
A commuter rides through a pothole-ridden road in Juinagar after monsoon rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Powai Lake overflows due to heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
A young woman crosses the road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
A traffic police personnel manages traffic during monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Commuters riding through rain in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, July 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 20 2023, 07:56 ISTIndia News | Amarnatah | Jammu and Kashmir | rains | Delhi | Baghdad | World news |
- 1 /5
Commuters ride past during monsoon rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Bilal takes care of his pony 'Raju' at Sheshnag during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath, J & K, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
A child sits near books kept for drying at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people from the low-lying areas around the swollen Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Protesters gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo