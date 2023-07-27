Today's Horoscope – July 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 27, 2023
Aries: Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Gold | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Indigo | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer: a relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Colour: Lavender | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo: Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Colour: Ivory | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo: Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Colour: Pearl | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra: Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Colour: crimson | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio: A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Colour: Indigo | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius: Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Avoid overspending on entertainment. Colour: Cream | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn: It is very important for you to stay focused today. You have a lot to cope with at the moment, but teamwork promises success today. New faces enter your life today and make it fun. Colour: Tan | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Lilac | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces: You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Colour: Pink | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
In Photos: PM Modi inaugurates IECC complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on July 26. PM Modi performed a puja to invoke God's blessing during the inauguration of the redeveloped IECC complex. Here are some pictures from the inauguration ceremony.
PM Modi inaugurates IECC complex at Pragati Maidan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex with a traditional ceremony at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 26. Credit: PTI Photo
Amid Vedic chants by priests, PM Modi offered prayers during the inauguration. Credit: PTI Photo
Modi was dressed in a traditional attire for the puja ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
The inaugural event saw many political leaders in attendance. In this photo, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav and others are seen attending the inauguration ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets workers involved in the construction of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan during its inauguration, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'havan' during the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' screening: A star-studded affair
A special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was held in Mumbai on July 25. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is being released on the 25th anniversary of the filmmaker's career which saw him deliver hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name is Khan.
The special screening saw the presence of the who's who from Bollywood. Have a look.
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' screening: A star-studded affair
Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the screening of her movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. Credit: PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh strikes a pose as he arrives for the screening of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
SRK's wife Gauri Khan was the cynosure of all eyes in an all-black outfit. Credit: PTI Photo
Ananya Panday, who recently made headlines for her romantic getaway with Aditya Roy Kapur, looked radiant in a short prom dress. Credit: PTI Photo
Katrina Kaif came with Vicky Kaushal for the special screening. Credit: PTI Photo
Malaika Arora strikes a pose as she arrives for the special screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Sara Ali Khan arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for the special screening. Credit: PTI Photo
Karisma Kapoor waves to the media as she arrives for the special screening. Credit: PTI Photo
Celebrity couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia graced the special screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar pose for a photo as they arrive for the special screening of Bollywood film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics | July 26, 2023
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo
Aizawl: Civil society organisations stage a demonstration to express solidarity with the Zo people in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, in Aizawl, Mizoram, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha demanding PM Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur crisis during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. PTI Photo
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of Army Lt General Upendra Dwivedi during a briefing at Lamochan view point ahead of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration at Drass, in Kargil, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. PTI Photo
Combo photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as a crow brushes past him at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 26, 2023
Aries: Don’t be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Chrome | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus: Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Colour: Saffron | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini: You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship. Colour: White | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer: A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You’ve done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. Colour: Olive | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo: Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Colour: Silver | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Red | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra: If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. Colour: Iodine | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio: Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Colour: Beige | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius: Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Colour: Amber | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn: A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Colour: Jade | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius: Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Colour: Mango | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces: Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Colour: Chocolate | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay