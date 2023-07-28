Today's Horoscope – July 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – July 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time! | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Happy Birthday Dhanush: 5 lesser-known facts about showbiz's Asuran
UPDATED : Jul 28 2023, 09:54 IST
Actor Dhanush is one of the most bankable stars in showbiz and has scaled great heights by proving his mettle in acting. He is rated as a top star across film industries in India and abroad. On his 40th birthday, we list a few cool facts about the Asuran star.
Everyone knows him by the name Dhanush, but not everyone knows that his real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. He took the stage name 'Dhanush' after 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', as he was attracted to the name of the mission in Kamal Haasan starrer 'Kuruthipunal', which was released in 1995. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
Dhanush is one of those eminent actors who have won the prestigious National Award. Having starred in 49 films over his career, he has four National Film Awards (two as actor and two as producer) so far. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
Dhanush is a talented playback singer too. His song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from his film '3' (2012) became a viral sensation and gained popularity across the globe. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
Apart from acting and singing, Dhanush is also a noted filmmaker and has directed a handful of films. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
Dhanush has managed to carve a niche space for himself in Bollywood and Hollywood as well, apart from Kollywood. He is one of those celebs who have been accepted by audience all over the globe. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
News in Pics | July 28, 2023
U.S. President Biden's son Hunter to face tax charges in federal court. Credit: Reuters Photo
Locals sit at the flooded Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal as water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
Rains in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Rain in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Kites rest on the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – July 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 28, 2023
Aries: Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Duties and obligations seem burdensome and you may feel self-pity or temporarily down in the dumps. Colour: Buff | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus: Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Colour: Lilac | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini: Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. News through phone or text gives you new information to organise and think about. Colour: Gold | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer: Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Sea-Green | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo: Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Colour: Coffee | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. Colour: Maroon | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra: A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Violet | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio: Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius: Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Colour: Peach | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn: Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius: A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Emerald | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pices: Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Colour: Mango | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
UPDATED : Jul 27 2023, 20:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rajkot International Airport, the Greenfield Airport which has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore.
PM Modi inaugurates international airport in Rajkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat on July 27. Credit: PTI Photo
The event also saw Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia in attendance. Credit: PTI Photo
Located in Hirasar village, approx. 30 km from Rajkot, is spread over an area of 1,025.50 hectares (2,534 acres), out of which the Airports Authority of India has constructed the airport in an area of 1,500 acres. Credit: PTI Photo
The airport has a 3,040 metre (3.04 km)-long and 45-meter-wide runway where 14 planes can be parked at any given point. Credit: PTI Photo
After inaugurating the airport, the PM took a walk in the premises and learnt about technical aspects of the facility from officials. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the newly-inaugurated Rajkot International Airport, at Hirasar in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo